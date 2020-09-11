1 horse decants its rider en-route to the winners’ enclosure and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some spooky Police horses to the Queen of the racecourse, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Tiger Roll is back in business after his holiday



What a lucky pony Teddy is!



These Police horses were taken by surpise when this LGBTQ+ flag, painted on the road, popped up on their route



Paul Nicholls’ dog Winston looks to be a scopey jumper



Meanwhile, Quorn Bashful is on the lookout for some grub



Goddess Of Fire was a winner at Doncaster, but then did this to poor Darragh Keenan on the way to the winners’ enclosure — we reckon she’s pretty sassy!



2019 Burghley memories #hup



We wonder if this one will be as good as her sister?

Combinations competing at Cornbury Horse Trials appear to have some company this weekend

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Frankie Dettori bows to Queen Enable — and rightly so!



