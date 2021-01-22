1 foal has a whale of a time and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From all sorts of weather to an old favourite proving age is just a number, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Two pretty special horses working in the glorious sunshine at Paul Nicholls’ this morning



The only thing this grazing is good for at the moment is ducks



The phantom sweeper



Sound on for this one



Well this just adds insult to injury for poor Saffie Osborne, who is rehabilitating her way back from a horrible fall on the Flat #FacePalm



There are no fair weather riders here



Homeschooling Davy Russell-style



Hats off to all stable and riding staff who carry on, no matter what



Weeeeeeeeee!

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner…





How wonderful it is to see retired National Hunt hero Cue Card, who amassed almost £1.5m in prize money and is now 15 years old, still enjoying life



