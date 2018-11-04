David Cole: Riders became much more attentive at Home Pony International *H&H VIP*

Opinion

Building at a show for five days gives a course-designer plenty of scope to build varied tracks.

Starting off with flowing, easy-going distances, we gradually built up to more technical courses that asked more questions.

Although some riders were visibly apprehensive at first, it was nice to see them improve and grow in confidence over the following few days.

In a ring of this size, it is easy to build up to height with no tricky distances or catch fences.

If you enjoy reading our exclusive columns, vet clinic reports and other VIP content that was first published in Horse & Hound magazine, perhaps you’d like to upgrade your H&H VIP membership to a magazine subscription? It costs from just £23.74, a special saving of 36% for H&H VIP members, and you still get access to H&H VIP online, plus expert insight and analysis through our weekly competition reports, training features, news analysis and much more. Get yours today >>

Every course was different, and I make a point of accurately measuring the length in full view of everyone, so they can see where we had wheeled, and it was good to note how much more attentive riders became, to the point of even noticing when we moved islands.

I think the standard of riding has been excellent, particularly in the 148cm classes and, given the number of entries and classes, there were very few cricket scores or eliminations.

This is the first time I’ve built on the new surface here. It was rolled after every class and it rode very well — competitors seemed to ride with more confidence.

Ref Horse & Hound; 1 November 2018