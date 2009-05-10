Three horses ruled out of Badminton Horse Trials at final trot-up

Three riders withdrew their horses from the holding box at the final horse inspection this morning at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

The three horses were Louise Skelton’s Bit Of A Barney (44th after cross-country), Australian Emily Anker’s ride Balmoral Cavalier (40th) and Sweden’s Anna Hilton’s ride Mr Dalby (38th).

Louisa Lockwood’s ride Desert Island (49th) was also sent to the holding box, but the ground jury (Angela Tucker, Eric Smiley and Michel Asseray) passed her on re-inspection.

Matt Ryan caused the biggest laugh at the trot-up, by wearing his customary Australian hat, but teaming it up with a Union flag shirt, because he is in the process of changing his nationality to ride for Britain.

The first session of show jumping has just started. The top 20 jump this afternoon in reverse order, starting at 2pm with Emily Llewellyn and Society Spice.

