Eventing’s Olympic future secure

Eventing has a secure future in the Olympic Games, according to the new president of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), Princess Haya of Jordan.

At an open forum during the run up to her recent election at the FEI general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Princess Haya told delegates: “During my term no Olympic discipline will be sacrificed.”

The Princess currently serves on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission and on the Anti-Doping Committee for the IOC Culture and Education Commission. She is rumoured to be joining the IOC executive board within the next six months. During the FEI presidential campaign, Princess Haya was the only candidate to have received the backing of IOC chief Jacques Rogge.

“No other discipline is ready to step up to the Olympic stage — none meet the strict criteria and they won’t for at least the next 10 years,” she said in response to the rumour and discussions within the federation that eventing might be replaced by the less expensive endurance or reining.

“The Olympic movement is the shop window for our sport, and I intend to strengthen that.”

This news story was first published in Eventing magazine (June 2006). Click here to subscribe >>

