Eventers make final WEG preparations

British eventing squad members Zara Phillips and William Fox-Pitt were on show at the Mitsubishi Motors Hartpury Horse Trials in Gloucestershire this weekend, giving their team horses a last outing before the World Equestrian Games. Meanwhile Mary King and Oliver Townend, also on Britains WEG eventing squad, took the opportunity to get their eye in on their other horses.

Zara Phillips and Toytown produced an impressive 43.4 pen dressage score and racked up just 4 pen in the show jumping and William Fox-Pitt and Tamarillo scored 42.4 pen in the dressage and knocked one rail in the show jumping, as well as picking up four time faults. A fortnight ago at Gatcombe Tamarillo gave Fox-Pitt a rough ride in the show jumping, putting in a stop. He has done a bit of spooking in his time, Fox-Pitt admitted afterwards, So were getting all our glitches out the way.

Neither Toytown nor Tamarillo ran cross-country in an attempt to save their legs for Aachen.

Zara Phillips was also saving her legs, withdrawing Red Baron after the dressage. But William Fox-Pitt proved he is on top form by winning the three star on Moon Man and finishing 23rd on eight-year-old Macchiato. Mary King was placed third on Cashel Bay.

With a matter of days before the World Equestrian Games opening ceremony, squad member Daisy Dick purports to be making use of a rowing machine, Im concentrating on health and fitness, she told HHO recently.

At Gatcombe a fortnight ago European gold medallist Zara Phillips seemed relaxed about the forthcoming competition but admits it will be a different challenge to last years European Championships at Blenheim. It is going to be a completely different competition, she told HHO, I will have to go into it with a different mentality.

The WEG eventing horses are leaving for Aachen in three horse lorries on Sunday 20 August.