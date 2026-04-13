



Wondering how much prize money is on offer at Badminton Horse Trials? The Mars Badminton Horse Trials is one of the biggest events of the year and attracts top event riders from across the world.

This year, the winner will take home a record £125,000, which is the biggest prize money available in eventing and a £7,400 increase on last year’s offering.

Fifty years ago, in 1976, the top prize was £1,000 and it didn’t hit six figures until 2017. This year there is a total prize pot of £451,500 hanging in the balance. There is additional prize money allocated to some of Badminton’s special prize winners – for example, last year £1,000 was awarded to the groom of the winning horse.

Badminton Horse Trials 2026 prize money Below are the proposed prizes for the top 20 finishers in the five-star competition. The exact prize money, however, depends on the number of starters – these numbers are based on 80 starters.

Placing Proposed prize money 1 £125,000 2 £67,500 3 £52,250 4 £38,500 5 £26,100 6 £22,000 7 £19,000 8 £16,500 9 £13,000 10 £12,000 11 £10,700 12 £9,500 13 £8,300 14 £7,100 15 £6,000 16 £4,750 17 £4,100 18 £3,500 19 £3,150 20 £2,550

Badminton Grassroots prize money

Prize money for the British Eventing LeMieux Grassroots Championships has also increased this year. Last year, the winners were awarded £600, but this year the BE100 champion will receive £750, while the BE90 victor will receive £700.

How to watch and listen to Badminton Horse Trials

To watch every phase of Badminton Horse Trials live or via catch up, including the trot-ups, from the comfort of your home anywhere in the world, you need a 2026 Badminton TV Pass. Badminton TV is once again powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £22.99. Go to badminton-horse.tv to sign up. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. Also check out the Badminton app, which provides free live results and much more this year. Sign up for Badminton Plus membership for £4.99 to access the live Radio Badminton broadcast and receive exclusive offers from on-site exhibitors. Search for Badminton Horse Trials in your app store.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 28-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 14 May.

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