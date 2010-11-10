Andrew Nicholson tops BE top 100 list ahead of William Fox-Pitt

Andrew Nicholson has topped British Eventing’s (BE) end of season top 100 rider list for a record 12th time.

The New Zealander (pictured) was the only rider to win more than 2000 BE points this year — 2233 — with William Fox-Pitt second on 1864 and Oliver Townend third on 1057.

Although the margins from first to second and second to third were so large, Oliver was just four points ahead of fourth-placed Piggy French, who kept the same position as last year and was again best female rider.

This is the first time Andrew has been at the head of this leader board since 2007. William won in 2008 and last year Oliver broke these two riders’ stranglehold — 2009 was the first time since Mark Todd’s victory in 1999 that anyone other than Andrew or William had topped the rankings.

Andrew, William and Oliver have juggled the top three placings between them every year since 2006 — when Andrew Hoy was second but they filled first (William), second (Andrew) and fourth (Oliver).

Although he has not won a CCI at three- or four-star level this year, Andrew has had an incredibly strong season with his big team of advanced horses — no less than 11 horses have collected points for him at advanced level this year. He also won his first individual medal, a bronze at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) with Nereo.

Emily Llewellyn is the best of those who were still eligible for young riders this year (14th, up 12 places on last year) with Laura Collett 22nd (up nine places).

Cool Mountain is best horse

The Hon Teresa Stopford Sackville’s Cool Mountain has earnt the most points among the equines this year (473).

William Fox-Pitt’s ride won at Kentucky in the spring and then took the individual silver medal at the WEG, a particularly lucrative trip as there are bonus points for horses representing Britain at a championship.

Deborah Sellar’s world bronze medallist Nereo, ridden by Andrew Nicolson, finished second on 387.

Burghley winner Lenamore, owned by Lexi Jackson and ridden by Caroline Powell, was third (378), with British WEG squad horses Imperial Cavalier, Redesigned and Opposition Buzz filling the next three places.