A horse walks into a hotel: surprise for guests as horse from top stud takes a restaurant wander

Guests were surprised to see a horse wandering around the five-star hotel in Belgium at the weekend

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The bay horse between tables in the restaurant
(Image credit: Thibeau Reynders)

A horse walks into a bar… or at least a restaurant.

It is not known whether anyone asked “Why the long face?” as an equine customer strolled into the five-star hotel La Butte aux Bois, in Lanaken, Belgium, on Saturday (24 October).

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.