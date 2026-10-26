A horse walks into a hotel: surprise for guests as horse from top stud takes a restaurant wander
Guests were surprised to see a horse wandering around the five-star hotel in Belgium at the weekend
A horse walks into a bar… or at least a restaurant.
It is not known whether anyone asked “Why the long face?” as an equine customer strolled into the five-star hotel La Butte aux Bois, in Lanaken, Belgium, on Saturday (24 October).
Thibeau Reynders, who works for the company that owns the hotel, was on site when the extra guest walked in.
“At approximately 1.50 pm, a horse unexpectedly entered the hotel through the main reception area, walked down the hallway and made its way directly into the hotel’s restaurant, Bistrot Le Ciel,” he told H&H.
“Surprised guests quickly moved aside to make room for the unexpected visitor. One of the restaurant guests, who was accompanied by a dog, remained calm and managed to lure the horse back outside using a dog treat.
“By that time, the horse’s owner had arrived and safely escorted the animal back to its stable at the nearby Zangersheide stud farm. It remains unclear how the horse managed to escape from its stable.”
The visit was caught on camera and video by guests and the hotel’s CCTV. The horse did not appear scared or anxious as it made its way in through automatic doors and wandered around the restaurant.
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A spokesperson for the Zangersheide stud told H&H: “We can confirm that the horse is doing well and was quickly and safely returned to its stable.”
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Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.