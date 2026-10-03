‘The best sport a child could do’ – why tetrathlon builds skills for life (and might even pave your way to the Olympics)

Is tetrathlon the ultimate childhood sport? Combining four skills (and a pony), it’s huge fun and builds resilience, friendships and athleticism

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Published In Features
Dun pony jumping cross-country fence in tetrathlon
Most children start tetrathlon because of the riding element, but there’s so much more to it as each of the four phases requires different skills
(Image credit: Top Shots Photography)

Tetrathlon is the multi-discipline sport that encompasses swimming, running, riding and shooting, building an impressive skill set, that requires precision, fitness and athleticism, as well as horsemanship.

Children’s sport should create friendships, develop confidence, build resilience and spark the early notion of hard work and reward. But most of all, sport at this precious age should be fun. Step forward tetrathlon. What started as a sport for boys in the 1970s, has become the ultimate competition format for the true well-rounded athlete – enjoyed by the whole family.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.