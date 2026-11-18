The confirmation of the first para dressage World Cup Final next year is a “big step forward” for the sport.

The FEI has confirmed that the event will run at Fontainebleau, France, from 15 to 18 April 2027. It will feature finals for each grade. Combinations who score at least 60% in the grand prix A test will contest the freestyle, which will determine overall placings.

“The new standalone event will bring together the world’s leading para dressage athletes in a celebration of sporting excellence, inclusion and equestrian partnership,” an FEI spokesperson said. “The pilot final forms part of the FEI’s continued commitment to supporting the global growth of para dressage and creating further opportunities for athletes across all regions.”

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Qualification will be from the world rankings; there will be eight places for each grade, and the cut-off date is 28 February. On current rankings, all the riders who represented Britain at this year’s World Championships in Aachen would qualify.

Para dressage World Cup Final ‘exciting’ news

Jemima Green, who won individual silver and bronze with Fantabulous in Aachen, told H&H: “It’s very exciting. I’m very much hoping to go. It’s a really exciting opportunity so I would definitely try to grab it if I can.

“It’s just so nice to have another highlight to our calendar to look forward to, and early in the year. This is a really good step forward for para dressage.”

Sylvie Robert, president of organisers GL events Equestrian Sport, said the team is delighted to be hosting the event; para dressage has been part of the Lyon show since 2024.

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“Acting as the host to the FEI para dressage World Cup Final marks a new milestone in the development of the Printemps des Sports Équestres and reflects one of our core beliefs, namely that top-level sport must be open to everyone,” she said.

“All riders, regardless of their discipline, should be acknowledged for their ability, enjoy the same visibility and have access to the same quality of facilities in order to strive for excellence. As organisers, this is the objective we have set: to bring together the world’s top riders, celebrate high-level performance in every form and to use sport as a tool to bring people together and foster inclusion.”

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