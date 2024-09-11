



After a tumultuous year for British dressage, the 2024 LeMieux National Dressage Championships (12–15 September) will look to bring the summer season to a positive conclusion at Somerford Park.

With none of the horses who represented Britain at the Paris Olympics or Paralympics in action, it’ll be a great opportunity to check out the international stars of tomorrow.

We’ve rounded up three of the most exciting combinations to look out for.

National Dressage Championships 2024 ones to watch: Fürstenrausch PS

Tom Goode’s nine-year-old ride Fürstenrausch PS (Fürstenball x Festrausch) will contest the stacked LeMieux grand prix.

The pair made the step up to the level at Solihull Equestrian Centre in February, scoring an eye-catching 72.17% – but they’d been on many peoples’ watchlists before then, raking up several small tour wins.

“I’ve had him since he was five,” explained Tom, who is based with Emile Faurie. “He came to us to be sold but we wanted to find an owner so I could keep the ride. Thankfully, his now owner Richard Jackson was looking to buy something for me to compete on at the time and he just fell in love with him – which is lucky for me!

“He’s obviously still very young but he has a great engine and a real natural talent in the collected work and he’s starting to come into his own with the grand prix movements, but there’s no pressure on him.”

Freddie – as he’s known at home – gained more grand prix experience at Myerscough and Addington Premier Leagues, before making his international debut at Hickstead CDI3* in May – scoring 67.22% to finish 12th.

Their summer peaked with a second place in the grand prix at Hartpury Premier League (67.96%) and a win at Bury Farm High Profile (70.65%).

“He feels more and more established at the level and his test today was the most relaxed he’s been in the walk, which is something I’ve been working on,” said Tom after his win at Bury Farm. “He’s feeling stronger and getting more confident in the ring.”

National Dressage Championships 2024 ones to watch: Swanmore Dantina

Sadie Smith and her nine-year-old British-bred mare Swanmore Dantina (Dante Weltino x Charatan W) will be competing in the inter II and are coming into the championships on remarkable form, unbeaten in competition this year.

The combination already had serious pedigree having won the KBIS six-year-old final at the 2022 nationals and being selected to compete at the FEI World Breeding Championships for Young Horses in Ermelo the following year.

They’re also the reigning inter I (75%) and inter I freestyle (81.75%) winter national champions. Both of their tests there were harmonious and fluent, receiving several nines for their canter work and collective mark for general impression.

“She’s always got her ears forward, she has a beautiful frame,” said Sadie, who’s produced “Dia” through the levels after buying her as a three-year-old.

“I had been planning to sell her because at the time I had another horse who was at a higher level and she was going to fund that one, but for whatever reason she’s ended up staying with me and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

All three of their inter II tests have scored over 75% so far, with their most recent win coming at Bury Farm High Profile (75.34%).

“She needs to get a bit more confident in the piaffe but she was taking me forward in the passage,” added Sadie. “She loves doing it and I love riding her. She’s now getting stronger and her trot is getting bigger as she finds it easier to push.

“She’s such a generous and honest horse I could easily be greedy and do too much with her. I’ll wait until we can do the work really well and she is strong and confident enough before making the step up to grand prix. She’ll tell me when she’s ready!”

National Dressage Championships 2024 ones to watch: Game On II

Ashley Jenkins and Nicola Mahoney’s second generation home-bred gelding Game On II (Governer x Sir Donnerhall) are the reigning four-year-old national champions, and will look to double up on their titles as they contest the five-year-olds this time out.

“I love everything about him,” Ashley said. “He’s not the tallest, but then neither am I. But he fills the arena – he’s my perfect horse.”

The pair have won nine of their 10 competitive outings, and made their novice debut at Onley in April winning on 76.67%.

“In theory, I’ve given up breeding because it’s just too hard,” Nicola said after their win at the nationals last year. “I’ve just got this horse and his younger half-sister, but then something like this happens and you start to think.

“Ironically, this one is nothing like his siblings, his dam, grand dam or sire but he’s been amazing since the day he was born – it’s why he’s called Game On!”

Also in April their pair scored the highest mark of their career, scoring 95% in the five-year-old qualifier at Addington Premier League – receiving a perfect 10 for their canter work.

“I think his type and his canter are what make him stand out,” Ashley added. “His canter is pretty exceptional.

“With a horse like this, we just take every day as it comes. But he gives me high, high hopes for the future.”

