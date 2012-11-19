Laura Bechtolsheimer to race Christine Ohuruogu

Olympic dressage rider Laura Bechtolsheimer will be testing her athletic abilities against the best in the world in a one-off episode of the BBC’s Superstars programme.

Laura will join 15 other Olympic medal winners — including runners Mo Farah and Christine Ohuruogu — to compete in eight disciplines.

The eight men and eight women will compete in the 100m and 800m on the track, javelin, archery, 50m swimming, kayaking, a cycling hill-climb and a “gruelling” gym test.

Laura said: “There haven’t been many equestrian athletes over the years who have taken part in Superstars so I am looking forward to representing the riders, hopefully without causing too much embarrassment!”

Superstars was first shown in the 70s and 80s but ceased in 1985. It returned in 2002 for a one-off show for Sports Relief that led to a series in 2013.

The 90-minute programme will be shown on BBC One over the Christmas period.