



Ruby Hughes made her competitive debut with Fenella Quinn’s Farrell (Fabregas x Davignon) – Abi Lyle’s former European Championship ride – winning the under-25 grand prix at Myerscough College High Profile (69.06%) and placing fourth in the inter II (68.04%).

The 18-year-old has secured the ride for the summer season, with Farrell now based on her yard following support from Alina Pedersen. Abi remains closely involved – and was in the warm-up at Myerscough.

“She had me laughing the whole way through,” Ruby said. “She told me every single side to him, and she knows him so well that to have that perspective is amazing.

“I’ve watched her and Farrell for many years, and they’ve been such a huge inspiration to me.”

Ruby had ridden the experienced 15-year-old gelding just three times before competing. Despite the limited preparation, Ruby credits Farrell with helping her through the test.

“He gave me so much confidence in the arena, allowing me to process the test as I rode,” she said. “It’s a very hard level, especially with my limited experience at it – but he was very cool.

“There’s definitely lots of room to grow as a partnership in this test, but what a beginning.”

Ruby does have previous experience at the level, riding her first grand prix on Classic Goldstrike when she was just 15-years-old, and more recently too on Jens.

But the focus now is on more concerted international exposure at grand prix, having already secured a qualifying score – though fitting competitions around her A-level exams has proved a logistical challenge.

“Our heads are stuck in the diary and on the FEI schedule looking for places to go,” she said. “But it’s not every day you get to ride a horse of that level, so I want to make the most of it.”

The new partnership has a neat family dimension. Ruby’s father, Gareth Hughes, trains Abi and Alina, whose eight-year-old daughter Ruby teaches — a connection she describes as “a really nice circle”.

Ruby also has the ride on small tour horse Mount St John Jazz Dance among her strong string — but for now, the focus is on making the most of an opportunity she knows is rare.

“I think horses determine the journey a bit,” she says. “So we’ll see where it goes.”

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