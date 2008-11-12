Dressage sport to be reviewed by top riders and trainers

A group of leading dressage riders and trainers have been asked to review dressage by the FEI, the governing body of horse sport.

A group of world class dressage experts from all areas of the sport has been set up by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) after its dressage committee last week refused to stand down.

The group has been asked to “review key issues and inject a new focus in the sport [of dressage]”.

Proposed members for the working group include H&H columnist Richard Davison as rider representative, America’s Robert Dover as trainers’ representative, director of CHIO Aachen Frank Kemperman, and French dressage team chef d’equipe Alain Francqueville. An individual representing the judges is yet to be named.

The ad hoc working group remit will be proposed for discussion and approval by the FEI bureau at the forthcoming general assembly in Buenos Aires, Argentina, (17–21 November).

On 31 October, the FEI executive board requested the resignation of the FEI dressage committee, chaired by Mariette Withages. On 4 November, Ms Withages told Horse&Hound the committee had no intention of resigning”.

The FEI said this morning that member national federations would also be “discussing the status of the members of the current dressage standing committee” through the FEI Bureau and General Assembly.

