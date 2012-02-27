British dressage riders fly the flag in Europe

British riders have had a storming week at Vidauban Spring Tour in France (22-26 February).

Emile Faurie topped the grand prix for Olympic special with 72% – the only rider scoring more than 70% – with Elmegardens Marquis. And Henriette Anderson finished second with Warlocks Charm in the young horse intermediate I and second in the prix st georges (7-9yo).

Carl Hester’s 71.6% won the prix st georges with Dancing With Wolves – where five out of the top six riders were British. In the grand prix freestyle, the Gloucestershire-based rider also finished third on new ride Wie Atlantico.

Michael Eilberg and Woodlander Farouche were on winning form taking the qualifier and final in the six-year-old section. Michael also won the inter II with Marakov and the Olympic grand prix special on the grey mare Half Moon Delphi with 75.1%. Hetopped the inter I and finished second in the freestyle with Farouche’s mother, Woodlander Dornroeschen.

For a full report see Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 8 March, 2012

Meanwhile in Gothenburg, Sweden, Richard Davison finished second in the FEI World Cup dressage qualifier, in round nine of the series.

On home ground Patrik Kittel won aboard Toy Story with 78.525% while Richard and Hiscox Artemis finished on 75.85%.

Richard said: “I had a good time and a great ride.” He added it would have been “nice to win in Patrik Kittel fan-land”, but joked: “did you notice I made a deliberate mistake for all of Sweden because I didn’t think I’d get out of there alive if I won. They didn’t want an old guy like me to come out on top!”

For full report from Gothenburg see Thursday’s issue of H&H (1 March).