



Pre-competition favourites Becky Moody and Jagerbomb made an immediate impact on their Zen Elite FEI Dressage World Cup Final debut, topping the grand prix last night (9 April) at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with a score of 76.76%.

The European team silver medallists impressed a packed Texan crowd from the outset, the combination settling quickly into their stride in the vast arena.

Becky described the performance as close to what she had hoped for. “I had that nice balance of energy, but with relaxation as well,” she said.

“I always say, he’s not exceptional at anything, but he is just really good at everything. He’s a joy to ride in an arena like that, and it was an amazing crowd.

“It was a little distracting at the beginning when you’re going around, and you’re in the zone and someone’s hollering ‘We love your outfit’ though!”

Home favourites Christian Simonson and Indian Rock finished not too far behind in second on 75.41%, with 2024 World Cup champions Patrik Kittel and Touchdown third on 72.87%.

Christian, aged 23, was one of the youngest riders in the field and was candid about what the occasion meant to him.

“It feels a bit surreal to even say that I’m here at a World Cup Final,” he said. “Rocky was amazing tonight – he is just so dependable. I love him so much.”

Patrik, making his 11th World Cup Finals appearance, had nothing but admiration for the leader.

“Becky’s horse looks really happy,” he said. “He looks in such great harmony – the neck is beautiful, it’s beautiful in the mouth. It just looks so harmonious, and that’s what we want to see in the sport today.”

The result is particularly meaningful as Becky and Jagerbomb were navigating genuinely unfamiliar territory in Texas, and the decision to make the trip was not taken lightly.

“I had never flown a horse before, and he had never flown before, so that was a factor in my decision-making,” Becky said.

“I wanted that experience, and for him to have that experience, and I’m really glad I did. We definitely learned things. This is just an amazing opportunity to come to such a fantastic place, and it’s so cool to be surrounded by such a strong equine culture [in Texas] that is completely different to anything I’ve experienced before.”

She added that having bred Jagerbomb herself more than 12 years ago, the personal investment adds a particular dimension to every success.

“When you have bred them, it just adds that little bit of extra,” she said. “I don’t have any children, so he is my child. He’s just my pride and joy.”

She is not resting on the performance, however, identifying small errors in the rein back and pirouettes that she will look to address ahead of Saturday’s grand prix freestyle, which will decide the 2026 World Cup champion.

All 16 combinations scored above 60% to qualify for Saturday’s freestyle, which begins at 7pm CST (1am, Sunday British time) and will determine the World Cup champion.

Becky and Jagerbomb drew the final starting position and will be the last combination down the centre line, with the World Cup title theirs to take.

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