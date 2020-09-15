{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Georgian Dollar Equestrian Jeans

Georgian Dollar is an equestrian jean brand, made using the highest quality, softest denim and designed to offer supreme comfort on or off a horse. Allowing for the transition from the stable to the high street, without compromising on style, equestrian jeans and clothing is for mucking out, hacking out and going out
Horse & Hound
Website www.georgiandollar.co.uk
Mobile 07935 604331

Our bestselling Sieta Equestrian Jeans offer supreme quality and durability on or off a horse. These super-versatile jeans aim to  provide ultimate comfort, whether you are mucking out, hacking out or hitting the high street.

Our Regalita Equestrian Jean line has been made using a stunning crisp white denim. These jeans have been created with polo players in mind, however, much like the Sieta Jean range, they are extremely versatile and would suit any equestrian activity.

Our Tita Equestrian Jeans are made with super soft black denim and incorporate the addition of a sleek red stripe, which adds a little bit of extra sparkle to your riding outfit.

Recently launched are our Georgian Dollar Girls jeans. Exactly the same design as our adult Sieta and Tita Jean lines, these gorgeous girls’ jeans are available in sizes 11 years through to 15 years age range.

In addition to our equestrian jeans, our collection also includes a stunning custom made polo belt, a beautiful base layer, a soft and cosy hoodie and a stylish baseball cap.

For more info and to keep up-to-date with our exciting new launches, please visit our website.

