Matchy-matchy sets are more popular with pony-mad children and teens than anyone else – it’s what all young riders have at the top of their gift list. And while matchy-matchy has become synonymous with LeMieux sets, there are actually quite a few other brands who’ve designed sets specifically for the younger rider and ponies, too.

Keen to have the best pictures to share with friends and replicate the looks of their equestrian social media idols, such as This Esme, matchy-matchy has become a key part of riding life for young riders. If you’re looking to purchase a set for a young rider who hasn’t requested a specific colourway from a particular brand (as they often do), here’s a selection of matchy-matchy sets for children and ponies to choose from…

Matchy-matchy sets designed for children and ponies

LeMieux Mini Collection

Set colours: Bluebell, papaya or watermelon | Rider sizes: 3/4–11/12 years |

Woof Wear Young Rider Pro Collection

Set colours: Berry, lilac, royal red, turquoise, ultra violet and sunshine yellow | Rider sizes: Junior S–XL |

Designed to mimic Woof Wear’s adult matchy-matchy range, this collection is perfect for the aspiring young rider. The set includes…

long-sleeved base layer (£25.99)

short-sleeved base layer (£25.99)

gloves (£11.99)

hat cover (£12.99)

GP, jump or dressage saddle pads (£39.99)

fly veil (£18.99)

brushing boots (£21.99)

whip (£12.49)

headcollar (£21.99)

leadrope (£7.99)

Set colours: Red/navy, plum/teal, mint/grey or navy/magenta | Rider sizes: 7/8–15/16 years |

Although this Hy collection is only for the rider, there are horse items in the Sport Active collection (listed in our other guide to matchy-matchy sets) that will match, too. The DynaMiza Ecliptic collection includes…

baselayer (£29.99)

riding tights (£32.99)

hat cover (£18.99)

socks (£12.50 for pack of three)

Shires Hyde Park Collection

Set colours: Midnight, pink spot, orange spot or amethyst | Rider sizes: 7/8–13/14 years |

These sets from Shires come in a range of fun patterns. They include…

base layer (£26.99)

hat cover (£17.99)

saddle pad (£39.99)

socks (£5.25 for a pair)

Ponyo Ultimate Sparkle Set

Set colours: Blush pink, ruby red, oak green, deep purple, sapphire blue or onyx black | Horse sizes: Mini, small pony, pony, cob or full |

This sparkly set from Ponyo can be purchased as individual items or as a complete eight-part set (from £179). While it doesn’t include anything for the rider to wear, it has everything you want for a pony and is available in some additional small pony sizes. It includes…

bridle with crystal browband (from £49.99)

reins (£22)

fly veil (£19.99)

saddle pad (from £35.99)

brushing boots (from £39.99)

overreach boots (from £12)

exercise bandages (from £19.99)

headcollar (from £29.99)

