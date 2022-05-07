{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The matchy-matchy sets that all young riders want

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

    • Matchy-matchy sets are more popular with pony-mad children and teens than anyone else – it’s what all young riders have at the top of their gift list. And while matchy-matchy has become synonymous with LeMieux sets, there are actually quite a few other brands who’ve designed sets specifically for the younger rider and ponies, too.

    Keen to have the best pictures to share with friends and replicate the looks of their equestrian social media idols, such as This Esme, matchy-matchy has become a key part of riding life for young riders. If you’re looking to purchase a set for a young rider who hasn’t requested a specific colourway from a particular brand (as they often do), here’s a selection of matchy-matchy sets for children and ponies to choose from…

    Matchy-matchy sets designed for children and ponies

    LeMieux Mini Collection Bluebell

    LeMieux Mini Collection

    Set colours: Bluebell, papaya or watermelon | Rider sizes: 3/4–11/12 years |

    LeMieux Mini watermelon matchy matchy set

    Woof Wear Young Rider Pro Collection

    Set colours: Berry, lilac, royal red, turquoise, ultra violet and sunshine yellow | Rider sizes: Junior S–XL |

    Designed to mimic Woof Wear’s adult matchy-matchy range, this collection is perfect for the aspiring young rider. The set includes…

    • long-sleeved base layer (£25.99)
    • short-sleeved base layer (£25.99)
    • gloves (£11.99)
    • hat cover (£12.99)
    • GP, jump or dressage saddle pads (£39.99)
    • fly veil (£18.99)
    • brushing boots (£21.99)
    • whip (£12.49)
    • headcollar (£21.99)
    • leadrope (£7.99)

    Hy DynaMizs Ecliptic Collection matchy matchy set

    Set colours: Red/navy, plum/teal, mint/grey or navy/magenta | Rider sizes: 7/8–15/16 years |

    Although this Hy collection is only for the rider, there are horse items in the Sport Active collection (listed in our other guide to matchy-matchy sets) that will match, too. The DynaMiza Ecliptic collection includes…

    Hy DynaMizs Ecliptic Collection navy/magenta matchy matchy set

    • baselayer (£29.99)
    • riding tights (£32.99)
    • hat cover (£18.99)
    • socks (£12.50 for pack of three)

    Shires Hyde Park Collection matchy-matchy set

    Shires Hyde Park Collection

    Set colours: Midnight, pink spot, orange spot or amethyst | Rider sizes: 7/8–13/14 years |

    These sets from Shires come in a range of fun patterns. They include…

    Shires Aubrion Hyde Park matchy-matchy set

    • base layer (£26.99)
    • hat cover (£17.99)
    • saddle pad (£39.99)
    • socks (£5.25 for a pair)

    Ponyo Ultimate Sparkle matchy matchy set

    Ponyo Ultimate Sparkle Set

    Set colours: Blush pink, ruby red, oak green, deep purple, sapphire blue or onyx black | Horse sizes: Mini, small pony, pony, cob or full |

    This sparkly set from Ponyo can be purchased as individual items or as a complete eight-part set (from £179). While it doesn’t include anything for the rider to wear, it has everything you want for a pony and is available in some additional small pony sizes. It includes…

    • bridle with crystal browband (from £49.99)
    • reins (£22)
    • fly veil (£19.99)
    • saddle pad (from £35.99)
    • brushing boots (from £39.99)
    • overreach boots (from £12)
    • exercise bandages (from £19.99)
    • headcollar (from £29.99)

