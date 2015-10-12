15 beautiful long dressage boots for you to drool over

If you’re in the market for some smart new dressage boots, or perhaps you just fancy taking five minutes to dream over some beautiful horse riding boots, here’s a selection that might fit the bill…

Cavallo Insignis

Hardwearing in full-grain leather, the Cavallo Insignis offers an elegant yet modern look. A high-quality aniline pigskin leather lining provides extra support and durability. The technical comfort sole is water and dirt repellent so stands up to the rigours of daily riding. The boots include a dramatic dressage bow, vamp cut and a full zip on the inside front. Available in black and mocca with optional extras.

RRP: £459

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350

Konigs Excelsior

The Excelsior is made from traditional box calf leather with a luxury Napa leather lining. The boots feature the Konig trademark inside zip with press-stud fastenings, a patterned wing-cap foot and a 6cm dressage cut, which will make even the shortest of legs appear longer. What’s more, if you really want to give your boots a personal touch you can add some Swarovski crystals or opt for patent on the outside and brushed suede on the inside to give more grip.

RRP: £910

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350

Mark Todd Long Leather Riding Boots

These stylish boots are manufactured in fine, water-resistant leather with a leather lining. Features include a full-length zip at the back with elasticated tab fastening, plus double spur rests and embossed Mark Todd signature on the heel. A choice of two calf width fittings and two lengths is available. Available in black in sizes 37 to 45.

RRP: £149.99

Visit: www.wefi.co.uk or call 01303 872277

Tuffa’s bespoke Tim Stockdale Boots

Tuffa’s made-to-measure bespoke boots are made from soft Italian leathers to the rider’s unique measurements and leather colour preferences (patent, smooth leather and mock croc available). All styles have full-length rear YKK zips and elasticated front lace detail.

RRP: £325

Visit: www.tuffaboots.com or call 01953 880914

Breckland Boots

Made for calves up to 21” wide, Breckland Boots are must-haves for riders with broader calves. They’re made from aniline leather, have leather linings, side YKK zips and discreet elastic panels. Three calf widths available in sizes 3 to12.

RRP: £200

Visit: www.tuffaboots.com or call 01953 880914

Pro Show Boots

Soft, elegant, contoured long boots with stretch lace fronts, Italian ‘Softie’ leather uppers, leather linings and rear YKK zips for easy fitting. With leather footbeds and cushion heels for comfort. Available in narrow and standard calf widths, in sizes 3 to 11.

RRP: £199.99

Visit: www.tuffaboots.com or call 01953 880914

Ariat Monaco Zip Stretch Tall Riding Boots

The Monaco is designed for the competitive rider, made with premium French leather and a performance stretch construction these boots offer luxury, comfort and elegance. Features include high Spanish cut topline, patent leather cuff detail, square toe and ATS footbed technology.

RRP: £629.99

Visit: www.ariat-europe.com

Ariat Heritage Contour Zip Field Riding Boots

Made with premium full grain leather upper and lining these boots are perfect for competition. Features include Spanish cut topline, Ariat 4LR footbed technology for comfort, full-length back zip and elasticated gusset panel on inside knee to achieve a perfect fit.

RRP: £249.99

Visit: www.ariat-europe.com

Tredstep Donatello Riding Boots

Available in lace and dress boot version, the Donatello is hand crafted using premium full grain Nappa leather. Boots offer a slim contoured fit, European topline, rolled toecap, sport high impact cushioned footbed and dry-lex moisture wicking top layer.

RRP: £219

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Brogini Capitoli Laced Riding Boots

From the Brogini competition range, the Capitoli boots are made with high quality smooth leather and are perfect for all disciplines. Features include full-length rear zip, elasticated panelling and stylish brogue detail to toe.

RRP: £150

Visit: www.naylors.com or call 01706 507555

Toggi Cobalt

For a taste of tradition, Toggi’s Cobalt handmade, leather lined, full-length leather riding boots are the perfect choice. With a traditional square toe, the Cobalt features a full length YKK zip and removable shock absorbing footbed, for comfort and performance.

RRP: £160

Visit: www.toggi.com or call 0113 270 7000

Just Togs Vilano Boots

These tall leather competition boots are elegantly styled with a square toe design and stitch detail. Featuring a high top and beautifully shaped to the outside of the leg to accentuate leg length and shaped round the back of the knee for maximum freedom of movement and comfort. Features a discreet elasticated insert to the inside of the boot for a closer more comfortable fit. Also featuring a ribbed sole for extra grip and stirrup security. Perfect for every day riding or for competition. Available in black.

RRP: £105

Visit: www.justtogs.co.uk

DeNiro Raffaello Boot

The DeNiro Raffaello Boot in ‘Brushed Black’ (high sheen Italian leather) is an elegant riding boot with a concealed full-length zip positioned slightly off centre for ease and long term performance. This coupled with various widths and sizing options also available, ensure that this boot will certainly be on a few Christmas wish lists this year.

RRP: £538.50

Visit: www.dressagedeluxe.co.uk or call 0800 321 3001

The Salento Boot

This beautiful, handcrafted, long leather riding boot from the De Niro Boot Company oozes quality and is the pinnacle of sheer elegance. Made from black grain calfskin leather featuring WRAT (Water Resistant Advanced Treatment), the Salento boot incorporates the very latest in technology. The Salento features a rear zipper and bottom zip guard and is available with or without front lacing. A drop design top gives a stunning ‘long legged’ impression and the elastic panel encasing the zipper allows for easy fitting. The superior design combines truly eye-catching appearance with maximum comfort and performance, creating an outstanding boot, which is sure to make you stand out from the crowd.

RRP: £367

Visit: www.fearnsfarmpartnership.co.uk or call 01704 823539

Petrie Olympic Boots

The Olympic is a classical Dressage style riding boot with an elegant profile and slim ankle fitting. They also feature a front zip, a rubber sole and comfort foot bed as standard. The zips on the Petrie boots are easy glide and have an extra long pull for ease of fastening. There is also an inner zip guard to avoid catching it in your breeches. Available in Black.

RRP: £335

Visit: www.dressagedeluxe.co.uk

