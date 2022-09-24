Dresses to impress this hunt ball season





If you’re wondering what to wear to a hunt ball or looking for hunt ball dresses, we’ve got you covered. As our hunting editor Catherine Austen suggests when she revealed what you need to know before you go to a hunt ball, you should first check the dress code. A few hunt balls stipulate white tie, but the majority will plum for black tie.

Simply put, black tie for ladies best translates as long and of an evening-appropriate fabric. This typically includes materials such as velvet, chiffon, silk or lace, but these days other smart fabrics are also acceptable. Think floor-sweeping gowns rather than cocktail dresses. Catherine says “Go long (but slinky) if you are in any doubt”, adding that you should avoid wearing “your most expensive suede heels – they will get wrecked and you will regret it.”

Hunt ball dresses for you to consider

Boohoo One Shoulder Thigh Split Maxi Dress

Colours: Black, ivory, red or blush | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £18 |

View now at boohoo.co.uk

Pretty Little Thing Bardot Fold Detail Split Maxi Dress

Colours: Navy | Sizes: UK 4–16 | RRP: £22 |

View now at prettylittlething.com

Lipsy Artwork V-Neck Maxi Dress

Colours: Black, navy or green | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £90 |

View now at next.co.uk

Goddiva Off The Shoulder Draped Sleeve Maxi Dress

Colours: Navy, red or emerald green | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £85 |

View now at goddiva.co.uk

Boohoo Wrap Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress

Colours: Black, ivory, stone, red, emerald, rose, jewel purple, berry or navy | Sizes: UK 6–14 | RRP: £18 |

View now at boohoo.co.uk

Goddiva Off The Shoulder Scuba Foam Maxi Dress

Colours: Red or royal blue | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £85 |

View now at goddiva.co.uk

Boohoo Frill Wrap Detail Chiffon Maxi Dress

Colours: Black, white, lilac or yellow | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £28 |

View now at boohoo.co.uk

Sistaglam All Over Lace Bardot Maxi Dress

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £90 |

View now at next.co.uk

Asos Design Cami Wrap Lace Back Maxi Dress

Colours: Navy floral, sunflower orange or white | Sizes: UK 4–18 | RRP: From £35 |

View now at asos.com

Little Mistress Lace Insert Bandeau Maxi Dress

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £75 |

View now at asos.com

Vila Halterneck Maxi Dress

Colours: Navy or pink | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £48 |

View now at asos.com

Oasis Cowl Neck Cold Shoulder Satin Dress

Colours: Emerald, navy or sage | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £109 |

View now at oasis.com

Oasis Premium Crepe Bandeau Dress

Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £99 |

View now at oasis.com

HotSquash Asymmetric Maxi Dress

Colours: Black, navy or green | Sizes: UK 8–18 | RRP: £109 |

View now at next.co.uk

Lipsy Ruffle One Shoulder Maxi Dress

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £70 |

View now at next.co.uk

