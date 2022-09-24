Dresses to impress this hunt ball season

If you’re wondering what to wear to a hunt ball or looking for hunt ball dresses, we’ve got you covered. As our hunting editor Catherine Austen suggests when she revealed what you need to know before you go to a hunt ball, you should first check the dress code. A few hunt balls stipulate white tie, but the majority will plum for black tie.
Simply put, black tie for ladies best translates as long and of an evening-appropriate fabric. This typically includes materials such as velvet, chiffon, silk or lace, but these days other smart fabrics are also acceptable. Think floor-sweeping gowns rather than cocktail dresses. Catherine says “Go long (but slinky) if you are in any doubt”, adding that you should avoid wearing “your most expensive suede heels – they will get wrecked and you will regret it.”
Hunt ball dresses for you to consider
Boohoo One Shoulder Thigh Split Maxi Dress
Colours: Black, ivory, red or blush | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £18 |
View now at boohoo.co.uk
Pretty Little Thing Bardot Fold Detail Split Maxi Dress
Colours: Navy | Sizes: UK 4–16 | RRP: £22 |
View now at prettylittlething.com
Lipsy Artwork V-Neck Maxi Dress
Colours: Black, navy or green | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £90 |
View now at next.co.uk
Goddiva Off The Shoulder Draped Sleeve Maxi Dress
Colours: Navy, red or emerald green | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £85 |
View now at goddiva.co.uk
Boohoo Wrap Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress
Colours: Black, ivory, stone, red, emerald, rose, jewel purple, berry or navy | Sizes: UK 6–14 | RRP: £18 |
View now at boohoo.co.uk
Goddiva Off The Shoulder Scuba Foam Maxi Dress
Colours: Red or royal blue | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £85 |
View now at goddiva.co.uk
Boohoo Frill Wrap Detail Chiffon Maxi Dress
Colours: Black, white, lilac or yellow | Sizes: UK 8–16 | RRP: £28 |
View now at boohoo.co.uk
Sistaglam All Over Lace Bardot Maxi Dress
Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £90 |
View now at next.co.uk
Asos Design Cami Wrap Lace Back Maxi Dress
Colours: Navy floral, sunflower orange or white | Sizes: UK 4–18 | RRP: From £35 |
View now at asos.com
Little Mistress Lace Insert Bandeau Maxi Dress
Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £75 |
View now at asos.com
Vila Halterneck Maxi Dress
Colours: Navy or pink | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £48 |
View now at asos.com
Oasis Cowl Neck Cold Shoulder Satin Dress
Colours: Emerald, navy or sage | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £109 |
View now at oasis.com
Oasis Premium Crepe Bandeau Dress
Colours: Black | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £99 |
View now at oasis.com
HotSquash Asymmetric Maxi Dress
Colours: Black, navy or green | Sizes: UK 8–18 | RRP: £109 |
View now at next.co.uk
Lipsy Ruffle One Shoulder Maxi Dress
Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: UK 6–18 | RRP: £70 |
View now at next.co.uk
You might also like:
12 things you absolutely must know before heading to a hunt ball
Ladies in ball gowns come to unconscious rider’s rescue
When they saw a loose horse on their way home from a hunt ball, the glamorous ladies leapt into action
Dressing for Royal Ascot: H&H’s last-minute guide
Still deciding what to wear for Royal Ascot? The H&H team guide you through the dos and don’ts of the
Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.