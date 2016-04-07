15 funky riding boots to satisfy your inner dressage diva

Following the recent British Dressage rule change permitting riders to wear a wider range of boots when competing we’ve put together a selection of funky horse riding boots for the true dressage divas among us.

Paul Graham, Sports Operations Manager at British Dressage explains: “The committee want to keep conservative colours in muted tones, however most other things, such as patterns, are now accepted“.

Great news for those who love a bit of bling and like to stand out in the arena…

Donadeo Brushed Blue Matteo

The Donadeo Matteo dressage riding boots are one of the elite Italian brands that offer comfort, practically and style. The exquisite high cut of the boot gives an elegant tall look, and the rigid brushed leather exterior blends perfectly with the rigid bone stitched into the back of the boot. This boot features a blue brushed leather with a blue Lucido top band, Vitello blue inside leg patches and a zip cage. Custom made.

Visit: www.joshuajonesuk.com

Konig Excelsior

The top-of-the range Excelsior dressage boot from Konig has an elegant tapered ankle and is made from the finest leather. Its patent toe cap and sculpt detail are accentuated by real Swarovski crystals to finish this boot off to perfection. The Swarvoski Union flag can be added to any Konig boot when it’s made for an additional £85.

Visit: www.classicdressage.com

Toggi Charleston

This children’s boot is handmade from fine quality leather and features a removable Velcro strip that allows a selection of riding charms to be interchanged according to your mood. The Charleston comes with a plain black tab and a crystal bit tab and additional charms are available to purchase separately.

Visit: www.gooutdoors.co.uk

Cavallo Insignis

Cavallo offer a range of gorgeous boots with various optional extras, including contrasting seam colours, patent leather and Swarovski and crystal detailing. A range of colours and different leather options are also available.

Visit: cavallo-uk.shptron.com

DeNiro Ramses GG03 Laser

These boots are made from black calfskin leather and have a stunning engraved floral design that features clear and black crystals in a cascade on the outside of the calf. The boots also have white contrast stitching detail and a durable Vibram sole, while the full length zip piping, spur guards, badge tab and zip guards are made from shiny brushed leather.

Visit: www.equiport.co.uk or call 01565 723525

The Bia

The Bia’s full lacing gives a dramatic look, however its full length zip ensures that you don’t spend hours fiddling with the laces for that perfect fit. The Bia can be tailored to your specific and exacting requirements – with endless styling options, a large colour palette, finishes and textures to coordinate and diamante detailing to help create a truly unique handmade boot. Celeris also offers a design service to source special colours or leather, at an additional cost.

Visit: www.celerisuk.com

Just Togs Tresio

The Tresio competition boot from Just Togs has designer details and great European styling for a bargain price. The boot has white contrast stitching and piping on the black leather and synthetic leather upper. It features a rear zip and patent trims on the bow and rear zip protective flaps. The boots also have comfort support insole technology, a steel shank for added strength and durability and an anti-skid sole.

Visit: www.hopevalleysaddlery.co.uk

Cavallo Varius

This beautiful boot is made from soft, high quality leather to give the perfect fit and shape. The boots have a technical comfort insole, elastic lacing and feature a snakeskin cuff.

Visit: cavallo-uk.shptron.com

Duke Of Wellington Mornington Boot

The Mornington leather riding boot is a tall, slim-fit, handcrafted boot made from tumbled leather. The boot features a leather lining and full length zip fastening, an elasticated gusset, a specially developed equestrian outsole, spur rests and moulded footbeds.

Visit: www.hunterboots.com

Heritage Ellipse

These boots have a premium full-grain leather upper and have a contoured fit through the ankle to allow for flexibility. The full length elasticised panel on the lateral side features an elastic gusset on the inside knee for a sleek and streamlined fit. The high Spanish cut topline can have a novelty snake or ostrich print cuff to ensure that these boots stand out in the saddle.

Visit: www.wychanger.com

Tim Stockdale Bespoke Boots

These Italian leather boots have optional elastic lace detail at the front and full length rear YKK zips with security straps. These boots are made-to-measure and you can choose the colour of the main and top sections of the boot. Ten different leather styles are available and crystals can be added to the top section.

Visit: www.tuffaboots.com or call 01953 880914

Caldene Amarante Croc Boots

This luxurious long leather boot is finished with faux crocodile leather on the toe, heel and shaped top. The boot features a contrast wooden sole with a rubber tread for excellent grip, a contoured side zip with an elasticated panel for added comfort, rubber spur guards and a removable comfort insole.

Visit: www.rideaway.co.uk

Monaco Tall Stretch Zip Boots

The Monaco boot uses ATS technology to ensure support and comfort and is made from premium French baby calf leather with a performance stretch construction for a soft and luxurious feel. The inner panel is made from oiled leather for grip and security, while the leather outsole features a ‘Duratread’ foot overlay for stability. The also boots have black patent leather cuff detail with a sterling silver logo plaque to contribute to the stylish appearance.

Visit: www.redpostequestrian.co.uk

Petrie Rome

This stylish boot allows each panel to be a different colour, such as navy with blue stitching. The stitching can be any of 8 colours, including grey, white, red and orange, so that you can really make the boot look special. A sparkly buckle can be added at no extra cost. Made to measure.

Visit: www.coolequestrian.com or call 01829 720507

Sovereign High Rider

This classic riding boot is made from a soft pliable leather and its features provide superb comfort and shock absorption.

Visit: www.rideaway.co.uk