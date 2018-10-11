Vote for the Saracen Horse Feeds Young Rider of the Year

Take a closer look at the up-and-coming equestrian stars who have led their field and wowed us this season

Harry Charles, 19, Showjumping

Biggest achievement: Harry took his European Championship medal tally to six with double gold at this year’s young rider renewal in Fontainebleau. He capped this tremendous result by qualifying for Aachen Rolex grand prix, the rider’s first at CSI5*.

“It’s hard to pick one highlight this season, but it would have to be double gold at the Europeans on Vivaldi Du Dom, followed by qualifying for the grand prix at Aachen seven days later on ABC Quantum Cruise,” says Harry.

“We had targeted Vivaldi Du Dom at the Europeans all year, but it was amazing for the plan to come off and to win two gold medals.”

Equestrian inspiration: “Dad’s [London 2012 Olympic team gold medallist Peter Charles] always been my inspiration, but when he was competing at that level I was a bit young, so his great friend Nick Skelton would be another who inspires me,” says Harry.

Aims for 2019: “I’m aiming ABC Quantum Cruise at the senior European Championships. I’ve got a great team of horses for next year, so it’s looking really exciting.”

Charlotte Fry, 22, Dressage

Biggest achievement: Lottie made her international grand prix debut at in May, going on to finish third behind Carl Hester and Richard Davison in the grand prix freestyle at Bolesworth CDI3* in June, riding Dark Legend.

In August, Lottie was crowned world champion in the seven-year-old section at the World Breeding Dressage Championships on Glamourdale. Just a few weeks later, Lottie led the British team to an historic bronze medal at the under-25 European Championships before claiming the individual gold.

Equestrian inspiration: Lottie says that her mother [late Olympian and European silver medallist Laura Fry] is her greatest inspiration, and the reason she got into dressage. Anne van Olst, whose Dutch yard she has been based at since 2014, also particularly inspires her.

Aims for 2019: “To make it as good as 2018! To bring out some younger horses at under-25 grand prix, and keep moving up to the senior grand prix. I also hope to qualify for the World Breeding Dressage Championships.”

William Pittendrigh, 19, Showing

Biggest achievement: William was crowned overall amateur coloured championship at last term’s Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) with Constellation II. He landed the overall working hunter pony title at Windsor on Silver Lough, who also did an impressive double at Derbyshire Festival, picking up pony and horse Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) working hunter tickets.

William was also selected to represent England in the inter-teams worker competition at the British Show Pony Society summer championships, where he also won the gold cup and red division finals.

Equestrian inspiration: “Robert Walker — he is one of the most successful showmen I know and he has fabulous horses. He’s trotted down the HOYS centre line more than anyone.”

Aims for 2019: “I’m hoping to get my rides to RIHS and HOYS again, as well as compete at one-star in eventing. I’m also going to do the Golden Button Challenge, which is pitted as one of the toughest hunt rides in England.”

Heidi Coy, 18, Eventing

Biggest achievement: Heidi was listed for this year’s junior European Championships at Fontainebleau on two horses and collected team and individual silver riding Royal Fury.

“It was even more of an achievement because I’ve produced him from a five-year-old myself [he’s now eight],” she said. “He’s strong, but he tries hard for you. He’s not flash, so I’ve had to work to be the best I can in the dressage so I don’t lose any marks.”

Equestrian inspiration: “Definitely Ros Canter, because she is so cool and calm. Also, she is small and controls such a range of horses,” says Heidi, who is 5ft 4in, just two inches taller than Ros.

Aims for 2019: Heidi is aiming Royal Fury at young riders and the Blenheim eight-and-nine-year-old class. She would also like Jack Ass, who will be five next year, Indiana Du Vlist (six) and Halenza (seven), to contest the age classes at the British Eventing young horse championships at Osberton.

