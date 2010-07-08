Royal Norfolk Show showjumping results, 30 June-1 July

Eastern Power Systems A&B.— 1, Novella (M Lanni); 2 & 3, Chamberlain Z & Billy Bishop (D McPherson). Shadwall Stud area trial.— 1, Billy Congo (W Funnell); 2, Univeau (P Miller); 3, Valentijn O (T Davies). High Offley Stud 1.30m.— 1, Beowulf (W Funnell); 2, Warwick (N Grant); 3, Venetia (M Lanni). Emma Easton Memorial 1.20m.— 1, Temple What’s New (S STrawson); 2, Valleska (C Fitzalan-Howard); 3, Juno’s Last Edition (A Peruzzi-Smith). Val Attenborough Tri-Zone newcomers.— 1, Zalmeco (S Strawson); 2, Arlino M (C Fitzalan-Howard); 3, Royal Berloiz (Z West). 1 Jul: 1.20m.— 1, Limelight De Breve (L Renwick); 2, Valleska; 3, Pablo II (H Stennett). international stairway.— 1, Hello Sailor (T Fletcher); 2, Billy Congo; 3, Caritiar Z (P Miller). ride & drive.— 1 & 2, Heathcliffe II & Wyoming (T Page); 3, Loughnatousa Raven (G Luckett).