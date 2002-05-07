Product test: Toggi Maverick jacket

HHO puts Toggi’s new lightweight Maverick jacket to the test

Toggi’s new Maverick 2 in 1 jacket is manufactured in 100% Polyester moss finish which is both waterproof and breathable.

It features a zip out inner gilet, adjustable cuffs detachable concealed hood and a hand warmer and is available in navy/sky blue and violet/lilac.

Available in a range of sizes from XS to XL.

Cost at around £140.

For more information contact Toggi (tel: 0113 270 7000) or visit www.toggi.com

Tester’s comments

If you’re looking for the ideal all round jacket which will take you from spring, into summer and then early autumn, then Toggi’s well styled two-in-one jacket is the answer.

This easy-to-wear lightweight jacket is well designed and scores high on practicality too!

Having worn it throughout early spring in a variety of temperatures (squally showers and unexpected warm sunny spells) and situations, including walking round Badminton’s cross-country course, as well aswhile riding, it never felt uncomfortable or cumbersome.

I particularly liked the detachable fleece gilet, which is ideal to wear while working with your horse – well styled and easy to zip up, it’s a great addition to any rider’s wardrobe.

Easy to look after, it washed well in the machine and dried the same day.

Verdict: A reasonably priced, stylish all-in-one jacket, which more than lives up to its good looks!