An Olympic horse lost too young, an ‘aggressive’ driver in court and other things the equestrian world it talking about





A heartbreaking farewell

Brazilian rider Yuri Mansur and his team have been devastated by the death of his Paris Olympic ride Miss Blue-Saint Blue Farm, aged 12. The Chacco-Blue mare suffered complications related to colic and died yesterday (24 June). Yuri said she had changed his career, saying he would “never forget a single moment, every part of the story”. “She’s barely gone and I already miss her grumpiness in the stall, her enthusiasm for work, and her sheer brilliance over the jumps,” he said. “I still can’t believe I won’t see her again – that I’ll never again spend my days by her side.”

Driver in court

An “aggressive” driver who told riders she was “fed up with people like them”, and turned round to drive past them twice more, has been in court. The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to inconsiderate driving, in relation to an incident last December. Magistrates heard she encountered three riders on her way home from work, and after one of the riders asked her to slow down, there was an argument. The driver then turned and drove back past them, beeping. The court heard she was of previous good character and deeply regrets her actions.

Anything is possible

A man who lost his sight over 40 years ago and has just won at the Royal Cheshire County Show said this shows that “anything is possible”. Mark Garlock and his own Merribridge Astrologer won the Dartmoor mare or gelding class, to huge applause. Mark said “Comet” was shown four times last year, taking champion each time, but he said this was their highlight. “It shows anything’s possible,” he said. “If it’s something you want to achieve and accomplish, I would encourage anybody to follow their dreams, whatever they may be.”

