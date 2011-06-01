NPS Area 11 showing results, 21 May, 2011

M&M 4/5/6-y-o (R James) sml.— 1, S Robert’s Newoak Furious; 2, L Pope’s Llanarth Limited Edition; 3, J Wharton’s Annabelle. lge.— 1&ch, D Barr’s Sauvey Golden Condor; 2&res, J Barton’s Lynbrie Welsh Lord; 3, D Chadwick’s Hedgethorpe You Cant Be Serious. M&M Ridden Grand Prix (K Wainwright) Exmoor/Shetland.— 1, C Preece’s Buckberry Emile; 2, M Butiny’s Collabear Cilero; 3, P Brown’s Rosefinch. Dartmoor/Welsh sec A.— 1, M Shepherd’s Westfirle Simpkin; 2, T Guyett’s Moortown Honeyman; 3, P Starkie’s Pumphill Bennett. sec B/C.— 1, S Robert’s Newoak Furious; 2, J Clowes’s Tyreos Casanova; 3, K Novell’s Marsllwch Lone Ranger. Connemara/ New Forest.— 1&ch, J Sehne’s Rudgeway Silver Trinket; 2, C Bond’s Loughfadda Best Man; 3, S Ward’s Woodfidely Saint George. Dales/Fell/Highland.— 1, C Allin’s Thornville Jake; 2, A Hoare’s Kilmannan Kilty; 3, Corkett & Cowell’s Isla May Of Forglen. sec D.— 1&res, L Handsford’s Willowview Master Tom; 2, Smith/Jones’s Broughton Posh Royal; 3, J Freer’s Gwynfaes Cutennin. M&M junior ridden (E Dean) sml under 14.— 1, A Bromwich’s Waulkmill Redstart; 2, M Shepherd’s Westfirle Simpkin; 3, N Greasley’s Coppice Brigetta. lge 138cm under 18.— 1, M Brewster’s Rivervalley Rhion; 2, H Wolfe’s Rodlease Spring Joy; 3, A Abrahalls’s Wyken Romeo. lge exc 138cm n/e 148cm under 18.— 1, G Gould’s Horatio Of Langin 2, D Chadwick’s Maysmoor Ambassador. M&M int (B Williams) Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland.— 1, J Shields’s Rochedo Beach Bounty; 2, J Barton’s Vean Nightfever; 3, J Wherton’s Goath. sec A/B.— 1&res, D Barr’s Friars Osbeck; 2, Smith/Jones’s Thistledown Rebellino; 3, S Robert’s Hilin Horatio. Connemara/New Forest.— 1, K Wilkinson’s Geri’s Prince; 2, L Wilson’s Willoway Olympic; 3, T North’s Killiney Tallisman. Dales/Fell/Highland.— 1, J Barton’s Castle Kitt; 2, Cowell & Atherton’s Cairns Fergus; 3, C Edward’s Murthwaite Partytime. sec C/D.— 1, ch&sup ridden, A Hoare’s Rotherdale Yaris; 2, C Turner’s Hollyfields Lord Gwynfor; 3, D Barr’s Savvey Goden Condor. M&M LR (B Williams).— 1&res, K McNeil’s Ceulan Cardi; 2, V Fenton’s Hallow Stormin Norman; 3, S Cattell’s Forlan Carefree. M&M FR.— 1&ch, L Eaton’s Moortown Master Craftsman; 2, J Bradbury ‘s Brolawn Pedro; 3, N Greasley’s Coppice Edwin. HOYS M&M LR (Z Snape, R James).— 1&res, J Carter’s Gartconnel Stealth; 2, D Barr’s Firle Duchess; 3, S Bhogal ‘s Springwater Legato. HOYS M&M FR.— 1&ch, A Lines’s Pumphill Banter; 2, K Bates ‘s Waukmill Redstar; 3, L Eaton’s Moortown Master Craftsman. M&M nov LR (J Upton).— 1&res, H Grota’s Finglebridge Funtime; 2, V Fenton’s Hallow Stormin Norman; 3, J Rushton’s Glebedale Siskin. FR.— 1&ch, P Starkie’s Heniarth Tutti Fruiti; 2, C Scott ‘s Briars Sweet Wispa; 3, J Baker ‘s Cadlanvalley Brigadier. SHP LR.— 1, T Guyett’s Hightops Exclusive; 2, A Evans ‘s Hightopps Babydoll; 3, J Shields’s Netherfield Peridot. FR.— 1, K Hamilton’s Moeltryfan Bettina; 2, J Carter ‘s Rocyview Biscuit; 3, C Preece’s Tanlan Senator. in-hand sec A (K Scott) y’ling colt.— 1, A&K Fletcher’s Dargale Alfred The Great; 2, S Stronberg’s Forlan Honey Supreme; 3, Frynonbach Stud’s Frynonbach Duke. y’ling filly/gelding.— 1, S Anderson’s Thistledown Snowy Owl; 2, A Hughes’s Godebog Jewel; 3, R Hunter’s Escley Treaty. 2/3-y-o colt.— 1, T Berrington’s Delami Arragon; 2, RC Hunter’s Escley Top Hat; 3, R Butler’s Cosford Wendlebury. 2/3-y-o filly/gelding.— 1, S Goodwin’s Tamevalley Tomasina; 2, Bodilly/Williams’s Glebedale Agnes; 3, S Page’s Floreat Primadonna. mare & gelding 4yo & over.— 1&res, K&L Moy’s Cromgatir’s Devil; 2, M&L Kilbey’s Idyllic Fire Princess; 3, S Goodwin’s Tamevalley Rosemary. stallion 4yo & over.— 1&ch, T Coppins’s Friars Golden Mark. sec B y’ling.— 1&ch, S Dobbs’s Cadlanvalley Chasmere; 2, C Mansfield’s Birkinbrooke Leonidas; 3, L Wilson’s Walsaker Tiffany. 2/3-y-o filly/gelding.— 1, B&L Hadley’s Laithehill Polly Flinders. mare & gelding 4yo & over.— 1, H Cornes’s Rotherwood Penny Picture; 2, M Fielding’s Offote Lady Louisa; 3, L Wilson’s Llanarth Chelsea. stallion 4yo & over.— 1&ch, M Fielding’s Milford Fair Hestrel. sec C (R Marks) y’ling.— 1&res, A Colbatch Clarke’s Colcena Miss Unique; 2, N Oldershaw’s Larnleighs Elektra. 2/3-y-o colt.— 1, R Fenech’s Annod Lightning Flash Jack; 2, R Underwood’s Pasadena Sundance. 2/3-y-o filly/gelding.— 1&ch, Rhydelian Stud’s Rhydelian Naughty But Nice; 2, S Crutchley’s Caerdanniel Bellini; 3, A Wooderson’s Winwood Midnight Star Ruby. mare & gelding 4yo & over.— 1, H Trott’s Cefn Night-Line. stallion 4yo & over.— 1, S Williams’s Cwmhaddoc Neifon. sec D y’ling.— 1, J Llewellyn James’s Avonvalley John Connor; 2, D Jones’s Llynhelyg Reflection; 3, Batt Family’s Abergavenney Ancellotti. 2/3-y-o filly/gelding.— 1, N Lewis’s Lynbrie Lady Dancer; 2, E Finn’s Wishaw Black Lace. mare & gelding 4yo & over.— 1&res, Smith & Jones’s Broughton June; 2, P Steeples’s Morry Cimari; 3, H Leather’s Hodni Rex. stallion 4yo & over.— 1, ch&sup in-hand, J Eakins’s Vignoles George. M&M breeding (H Prescott) Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland 2/3-y-o.— 1, S Williams’s Shilstone Rocks Meadow Sweet; 2, J Wharton ‘s Isabelle. 4yo & over.— 1, Aldridge’s Dunkery Girl Bunting; 2, J Gibson’s Coppice Willow. Connemara/New Forest/Dales/Fell/Highland 4yo & over.— 1, P Steeples’s Morry Thistledown; 2, S Harte’s Mundown Silver Shark; 3, A Key’s Kaury Survivor. in-hand SHP (E Dean) y’ling.— 1, J Beasley’s Leamvalley May Rose. 2/3-y-o filly/gelding.— 1&ch, A Thomas Chambers’s Antan Little Astane; 2, A Clarke’s Bonnitahs Easter Senorita. 4yo & over.— 1&res, K Phillips’s Sanford Miss Marple. home-produced M&M (B Williams) sml.— 1, M Crane’s Oswald; 2, H Cornes’s Rotherwood Penny Picture; 3, A Clarke’s Birtley Corn Poppy. lge.— 1&ch, M Crane’s Murthwaite Windrush; 2&res, D Chadwick’s Hedgethorpe You Cant Be Serious; 3, E Finn’s Wishaw Black Lace. Anglo/part-bred Arab (J McNaught) y’ling.— 1&ch, M Selby’s Archwood Night Flight; 2, C Johnston/A Thomas Chambers’s Antan Pussy Galore. 2/3-y-o.— 1&res, A Charlesworth’s Rosedale Diversity. part-bred Welsh (J Upton) y’ling.— 1&ch, J Wilkinson’s Barkway Sweet William; 2, J Beasley’s Leamvalley May Rose; 3, K McNeil’s Wortley Bell Boy. 2/3-y-o colt.— 1, K Phillips’s Rotherwood Spring Storm. 2/3-y-o filly/gelding.— 1&res, J Shields’s Bennochy Theatre Of Dreams; 2, A Clarke’s Bonnitahs Easter Senorita. 4yo & over.— 1, J Weedon’s Jipson Nightingale. home-produced SP (J James) y’ling.— 1&res, C Johnston/A Thomas Chambers’s Antan Pussy Galore; 2, D Murray’s Flecknoe Pussy Galore; 3, K McNeil’s Wortley Bell Boy. 2/3-y-o.— 1&ch, J Shields’s

Bennochy Theatre Of Dreams; 2, A Clarke’s Bonnitahs Easter Senorita; 3, A Thomas Chambers’s Anton Vista. 4yo & over.— 1, J Weedon’s Jipson Nightingale; 2, L Wheelwright’s Broadgrove Little Star.in-hand show pony (T Barron) broodmare.— 1, M Harmer’s Wednock Coltan Tops. stallion/mare/gelding 4yo & over.— 1, J Weedon’s Jipson Nightingale. n/e 122cm y’ling/2/3-y-o.— 1&ch, J Wilkinson’s Barkway Sweet William. 128cm y’ling.— 1, D Murray’s Flecknoe Pussy Galore. 148cm y’ling.— 1&res, C Johnston/A Thomas Chambers’s Antan Pussy Galore; 2, M Selby’s Archwood Night Flight. 128cm 2/3-y-o.— 1, A Charlesworth’s Questhill Quizzkal; 2, J Shields’s Bennochy Theatre Of Dreams; 3, K Phillips’s Rotherwood Spring Storm. 148cm 2/3-y-o.— 1, A Clarke’s Bonnitahs Easter Senorita; 2, A Thomas Chambers’s Antan Visian; 3, P Burdell’s Trishena Dark Chocolate. in-hand young handler (K Wainwright) 5-10 years.— 1&ch, J Fisher’s Ricatton Honesty; 2, J Bradbury’s Bronwen Pedro; 3, A Evans’s Rhydefelin Soned. 11-18 years.— 1&res, J Bradbury’s Alonby Valoire; 2, J Fisher’s D’abernon Willy Be. SP/SHP (E Dean) nov mx ht.— 1, A Lines’s Trefriw Pepsi. SP/SHP (J Upton) 133cm.— 1&ch, K Hamilton’s Moeltryfan Bettina; 2, D Lines’s Trefriw Pepsi; 3, J Bradbury’s Alonby Valdine. SHP exc 133cm & n/e 153cm.— 1, E Painter’s Poetil Load. SP (J McNaught) 128cm.— 1&ch, J Bradbury’s Alonby Valore. ridden nov (T Barron) Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland.— 1, J Barton’s Vean Night Fever; 2, J Shields’s Rochedo Beach Bounty; 3, E South’s Sweetcombe Sunmaker. sec A/B.— 1, S Roberts’s Hilin Horatio; 2, P Starkie’s Laithehill Jazz; 3, L Pope’s Llanarth Limited Edition. Connemara/New Forest.— 1&res, K Wainwright’s Skellorn Monarch; 2, D Barr’s Pilgrims Snow Queen; 3, J Haskell’s Furzley Mermaide. Dales/Fell/Highland.— 1&ch, E Flynn’s Dunedin Marigold; 2, D Chadwick’s Hedgethorpe You Cant Be Serious; 3, L Barsaum’s Weaverhead Copper. sec C/D.— 1, L Hansford’s Willowview Major Tom; 2, N Oldershaw’s Larnleighs Dictator; 3, S Crutchley’s Harradene Material Girl. M&M open ridden (R Sutcliffe) sml.— 1, J Matthews’s Waukmill Swift; 2, T Guyett’s Moortown Honeyman; 3, P Brown’s Rosefinch. lge.— 1, C Allin’s Thornville Jake; 2, A Simcox’s Cwmmadoc Neffion; 3, Corkett/Cowell’s Isla May Of Forglen. M&M FR WHP (R Sutcliffe, Z Snape).— 1, C Preece’s Tanlan Senator; 2, T Guyett’s Penwayn Ryan; 3, R Bertram’s Burwell Bride To Be. M&M nov WHP (R Sutcliffe, J Webb) 122cm.— 1, C Johnston’s Vervale Galileo; 2, P Brown’s Netherfield Mr Darcy; 3, K Johnson’s Sardiss Cassius. 138cm.— 1&ch, L Large’s Willoway Free Spirit; 2, K Wright’s Brock Captain Jack; 3, K Johnson’s Waxwing Beaubriar. 148cm.— 1&res, K Johnson’s Knockadalteen Fox; 2, L Wilson’s Willoway Olympic; 3, S Hetherton-Davies’s Sailles Lad. WHP (J Webb, J James) exc 143cm & n/e 153cm.— 1&ch, C Bennett’s Fiona’s Pride. exc 133cm & n/e 143cm.— 1, K Johnson’s Knockadalteen Fox; 2, K Mobley’s Monica; 3, S Love’s Silver Foxtrot. 133cm.— 1, K Mobley’s Willoway Pot Of Gold; 2, K Johntson’s Rozenhof’s Iwan; 3, B Evans’s Bron Peppermint. nursery stakes 133cm.— 1&res, H Coy’s Noble Jigsaw; 2, K Johnston’s Waxwing Beau Briar; 3, L Wilkinson’s Stoaksong. cradle stakes 122cm.— 1, T Guyett’s Penwayn Ryan; 2, C Preece’s Tanlan Senator; 3, K Mobley’s Just Dino II. HOYS M&M WHP (H Prescott, K Scott) 122cm.— 1&ch, S Challinor’s Pumphill Buckthorn; 2, J Armson’s Hanmere Snowman; 3, M Shepherd’s Waitwith West Wind. 138cm.— 1, S Roberts’s Millcroft Isca Roc; 2, S Wheway’s Peasdown Mr Muddle; 3, G Worrow ‘s Silverfox II. 148cm.— 1&res, S Love’s Acton Humbug; 2, C Dixon’s Matty; 3, P Philips’s Claremount Spiral.