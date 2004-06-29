NPS Area 10 Show 6 June ’04

NPS AREA 10 Oaklands, Exeter, 6 June

NPS Honeychop yling colt/filly/geld 1 & ch, M Coombess Goresmead Bacchus; 2, P Shepherds Hideaway Standing Ovation. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly/gelding 1, J Greens Dunmere Super Trooper. do stallion/mare/geld 4-y-o & over 1 & res, J Wooleys Huttons Ambo Cosmos. NPS Elite HP yling 148cm 1, N Pearson-Bishs All That Jazz; 2, J Taylors Clonageera April Love; 3, M Coombess Goresmead Bacchus. do 2/3-y-o filly/geld 1 & ch, P Honeys Trellech Chantilly Rose. NPS Equizest yling colt/filly/geld 1, N Pearson-Bishs All That Jazz; 2, S Newsteads Oakhayes Truly Scrumptious; 3, J Culleys Windthorn Shades of Night. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly/gelding 1 & ch, P Honeys Trellech Chantilly Rose; 2 & res, J Taylors Chaceside Coincidence. do stallion/mare/gelding 4-y-o & over 1, J Wooleys Huttons Ambo Cosmos. NPS/Eqvalan FR 1 & ch, S Goodmans Audene Amariage; 2 & res, A Endicotts Moorhall Limelight. NPS/Horsequest nov hunter pony 1 & ch, J Culleys Trewithian Fern; 2 & res, K Cannings Hayne Valley Statesman. NPS/H-10 Elegance 1 & res, A Endicotts Moorhall Limelight; 2, C Masters Bluegate Punchline; 3, D Lamonts Merryford Fleurette. NPS/Balanced Horse Feeds riding/hunter pony 128cm 1, C Masters Bluegate Punchline; 2, K Mannings Romany River Piccolo. do 138cm 1, D Lamonts Merryford Fleurette. do 153cm 1 & ch, S Newsteads Oakhayes Sunset Boulevard; 2 & res, J Daviss Palmfields Star Attraction; 3, J Culleys Trewithian Fern. NPS/Welle Manor nov M&M LR 1 & ch, M Alfords Wernderris Rodney; 2, F Thompsons Wistmans Grey Wethers; 3, H Halpins Leafycross Rhys. do FR 1 & res, S Goodmans Pasadena Morgan; 2, H Halpins Leafycross Rhys; 3, H Taylors Milcroft Kitkat. NPS Micor M&M LR 1, M AlfordsWernderris Rodney; 2, J Channons Finglebridge Fieldmaster; 3, F Thompsons Wistmans Grey Wethers. do FR 1, S Goodmans Pasadena Morgan; 2, M Toozes Sianwood Silvermine; 3, T Parkers Whitewillows Fantasy. NPS RHR junior ridden sml breeds 1, T Parkers Bureside Autumn Mist; 2, S Moxeys Milltop Masquerade; 3, T Parkers Whitewillows Fantasy. do lge breeds 1 & res, P Daviss Dulas Derryn du Coeswyn; 2, N Harrisons Brambridge Spring Maid; 3, A Williams Menai Confidence. NPS/Barnett Balanced M&M sml breeds 1, M R Williamss Blackthorn Sea Pink; 2, J Newburys Lemonshill Peter Piper; 3, K Lockes Oakleat Hazlewood. do lge breeds 1 & ch, N Harrisons Brambridge Spring Maid; 2, P Daviss Dulas Derryn du Coeswyn; 3, S Hardys Llanina Miecl. NPS/Picton nov Dart/Ex/Shet/Welsh sec A 1, J Newburys Drumphin Concerto; 2, S Goodmans Pasadena Morgan; 3, K Lockes Oakleat Hazlewood. do sec B&C 1 & res, A Williamss Menai Confidence; 2, T Parkers Bureside Autumn Mist; 3, J Newburys Brochym Magic Cameron. do nf/Conn 1 & ch, L Booths Willoway Harrison; 2, D Murchs Capriole Caitlin. do Fell/High/Dales 1, J Prings Hollings Bobby; 2, P Coxs Stockclough Joseph. NPS/Ffrethi Intermediate Dart/Ex/Shet/sec A 1, N Williamss Knightencombe Goldfinch. do sec B&C 1 & ch, Blyn Annwyld; 2, E Webbers Tricolour Morning Wren. do nf/Conn 1 & res, J R Whithams Woodrow Portman; 2, M Wymans Walstead Waterlily; 3, J Pounds Cocum Fairytale. sec A yling colt/filly 1, S Franklyns Sarum Juliet; 2, R Curtiss Polmesk Ganesha; 3, S Franklins Sarum Romeo. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly 1, S Franklins Sarum Just Jill; 2, R Curtiss Polmesk Chardonnay; 3, S Bowmans Baledon Falcon. do mare & foal 4-y-o & over 1 & ch, S Franklins Cledwyn Red Rose; 2, S Hoopers Lacy Petite. do 4-y-o & over 1, S Bowmans Dukeshill Kismet; 2, Y Smalls Fronbach Lethal Weapon; 3, C Hills Briolen Della. Welsh B yling colt/filly 1, E Jarviss Lemonshill Firecracker. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly 1 & ch, J Sleemans Lemonshill Topnote; 2, J Wilsons Cadlan Valley Rose; 3, J Robertss Blackberry Pie. do 1/2/3-y-o geld 1, J Hawkinss Stockham Nikolai; 2, S Spratleys Littlecourt Topcat. do mare & foal 4-y-o & over 1, N Budds Bejowans Surprise. do 4-y-o & over 1 & res, J Carters Millcroft Ghost; 2, C Masters Kalevan Amarillo; 3, C Fortnums Wellstan Andantino. sec C yling colt/filly 1,V Stephenss Ewyn Dorian; 2, Y Smalls Pasadena Conquest. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly 1 & res, C Pearses Hafodyryns Rosemarie; 2, E Maloneys Parcy-Beow Fion; 3, R Curtiss Wyedean Chester. do 4-y-o & over 1 & ch, J Taylors Bakersfield Ginger Rogers; 2, R Curtiss Maenan Ronan Keating. sec D yling colt/filly 1, C Newmans Kaydence Gasoline-ali; 2, V Stephenss Brynithon Just Red. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly 1 & ch, C Pearses Hieolyrhedyn Rosyn-Y-Mynydd. do 1/2/3-y-o geld 1, J Westlakes Copperhalt Hooray Henry. do 4-y-o & over 1, C Pearses Hieolyrhedyn Victory; 2 & res, M Thatchers Llanfyllin Rosina. NPS/ Soigne home prod M&M in-hand sml breeds 1 & ch, S Franklins Cledwyn Red Rose; 2 & res, L Vinces Oakleat May Princess; 3, S Bowmans Dukeshill Kismet. do lge breeds 1, J Pounds Cocum Fairytale; 2, J Prings Ashgrove Rosemary; 3, M Thatchers Llanfyllin Rosina. Dart yling colt/filly/geld 1, E Newbolt-Youngs Shilstone Rocks Sweet Talk; 2, L Vinces Oakleat May Princess; 3, V Prowses Merribridge Madeline. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly/geld 1 & ch, D Howarth-Podestas Trefursdon Nutcracker; 2, K Lockes Oakleat Las Vegas; 3, J Greens Dunmere Black Bryony. do 4-y-o & over 1, E Newbolt Youngs Shilstone Rocks Another Lord; 2, S Sprys Foxleat Victory; 3, K Lockes Oakleat Hazelwood. Highland/Fell/Dales yling colt/filly/geld 1 & res, R McNamaras Lydvale Jacob; 2, A Kings Fourmark Hannah. do 2/3-y-o colt/filly/geld 1, S Reids Stirlingdene; 2, A Kings Woodmills Queen of the May. do 4-y-o & over 1 & ch, P Coxs Stocklough Joseph; 2, W Bridgess Holmedown Cobweb; 3, K Cannings Willow of Caenlochan. New Forest/ Conn 4-y-o & over stallion/mare/barren mare/geld 1 & ch, J Wymans Walstead Willow Warbler; 2 & res, L BoothsWoodrow Portman; 3, J Newburys Rinsley Drumlin. Shetland/Exmoor 4-y-o & over 1, M R Williamss Blackthorn Sea Pink; 2, L Blanks Rosas Alfie; 3, N Williamss Knightencombe Goldfinch.