NAGS Club bulletin: 20 March

Elite dressage groom reveals all

Lucy Katan, former groom to international dressage rider Peter Storr, will be giving a talk on elite grooming in the 21st Century at the National Equine Forum at the Royal Veterinary College, London, on 27 March.

Lucy will look at the value of skilled grooms and how their working needs need to be understood. Look out for an article about elite grooming in a future NAGS magazine page.

For more information on the National Equine Forum, contact Philippa Francis (tel: 01295 318266)

Trophy for top student

Reaseheath College student Sarah Furneaux was awarded a Student of the Year trophy for her determined efforts on her course following a fall at home.

Sarah, 18, had broken her pelvis and attended college on crutches. Only days after being given the all clear to ride again, she passed her BHS Stage I exam.

She is a keen show jumper and event rider who has already progressed on to the college’s national diploma in equine studies and will now aim for a higher national diploma or degree qualification.

For more information about Reaseheath College (tel: 01270 625131) or visit www.reaseheath.ac.uk

Become a member

