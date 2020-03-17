A message from Horse & Hound’s editor-in-chief

“As coronavirus appears set to make the greatest impact on our national health and economy since wartime, it feels inappropriate to mourn the loss of equestrian sport, but we do understand the significant impact the current situation will have on equestrian businesses’ and individuals’ finances as well as people’s emotional health.

“The world is already adapting, with universities teaching virtually and industries being called on to build ventilators. As the equestrian world evolves to deal with new challenges, our role as journalists is to give you accurate information that will help you and your animals – and to keep spirits up in challenging times.

“Those who print and distribute our magazines have contingency plans to enable them to continue doing so. And despite the cancellation of sport, the H&H team is working around the clock to bring you the news, expert opinion and features you need to remain informed, motivated and entertained in the days and weeks ahead.

“We are here to support you and by supporting one another across the equestrian world, we will get through this.”