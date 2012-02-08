Merrist Wood dressage results, 28 January 2012

Prelim 15Q (R Ablitt).– 1eq, Penclose Dazzle (R Ruffell) & Highlight (H Marnes) 69.13; 3, Rondo (L Ferrant) 68.26. non-Q.– 1, Bookham Lodge Fantasia (T Quinn) 63.91. nov 35Q (Y Huber).– 1, World Atlas (L Wickes) 66.64; 2, Flyer (G Hoult) 65.77; 3, Dimaggia (J Clubley) 65.38. rest.– 1, Wizz II (F Clark) 65.77; 2, Highlight 64.62; 3, Dior UKH (C McConnell) 63.85. elem 53Q (S Russell).– 1, Tally It Up (R Gibbs) 69.41; 2, Tirclyn Sportsman (E-L Mayhead) 67.35; 3, Woodland Gamble (J Clubley) 65.69. rest.– 1, Diamond Edge (A Keeling) 67.35; 2, Westenwind II (R Marsden) 66.76; 3, Bond (B Shepherd) 65.88. med 73Q (D Wardle).– 1, Headmore Boadicia (A Oppenheimer) 67.35; 2, Ariel Spirit (R Gibbs) 60; 3, Spring Robin (M Philpott) 59.41. rest.– 1, Headmore Downtopia (T Fenwick) 66.18; 2, Woodland Gamble 65; 3, Double Dutch XI (V Powley) 63.53. adv med 92 (P Watts).– 1, Headmore Boadicia 69.19; 2, Don King (J Wort) 67.03; 3, Newsworthy (M Philpott) 64.86. rest.– 1, Golly Miss Molly II (R Torrome) 65.41; 2, The Merchant Of Venice (H Reed) 63.51; 3, Double Dutch XI 62.16.