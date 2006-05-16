Melton Hunt Club P-to-P

MELTON HUNT CLUB

Garthorpe, Sunday, 14 May (Good Good to soft in places)

1355. Melton Hunt Club Members Conditions, 12st

1 Silver Buzzard (USA) (Silver Hawk (USA)) (Patrick Hutchinson), fav S Morris

2 Kjetil (USA) (Caroline Bailey) R Cope

3 Parsonhumfrywebber (Kelly Smith) R Armson

Also: Nautical Lad (4), bl, Motcomb Jam (IRE) (5), bl, Orchestra’s Boy (IRE) (6), Doctor Spinney (pu), Native Hunter (IRE) (pu), Novatara (pu), Padamul (pu), Rakatia (pu), Royal Action (pu). 12 ran. 1/2l, 2l, 12l, s.h, fence. 6min 22.0s. SP: 2-1. (Fernie).

1356. Intermediate, 12st

1 True Friday (Shambo) (Malcolm Arthers), 7a, fav Miss S Phizacklea

2 Teeton Prince (Joan Tice) R Cope

3 Clarice Starling (Lee Bridge), 7a D Jones

Also: Daisy Fay (4), 7a, Vicar’s Lad (5), Wood Colony (USA) (6), King Freddy (7), Border Farmer (IRE) (8), Corrie Mor (IRE) (pu), Earl Token (pu), Kicasso (pu). 11 ran. 5l, 2l, 4l, 10l, 11/2l, 20l, 12l. 6min 26.0s. SP: 5-2. (Atherstone).

1357. Panacur/TBA PPORA Club Members Mares Championship Final, 11st7lb

1 Polly Flinders (Polar Falcon (USA)) (Sylvia Edmunds) R Cope

2 Scuttlebrook (IRE) (Joanne Paddock), fav M Wall

3 Lady Edison (John Dufosee) R Bliss

Also: Scare Lotte (4), Sudden Approach (IRE) (5), Castlediva (pu), Chestnut House (IRE) (pu), Fulwell Hill (pu), Primitive Rhythm (ur), Stiletto Lady (IRE) (), 7a, Winnie Wild (pu). 11 ran. 3/4l, 12l, 10l, 5l. 6min 23.0s. SP: 9-2. (Grafton).

1358. Ladies Open, 11st

1 Mighty Montefalco (Mtoto) (Alison de Lisle Wells), fav Miss S Charrington

2 Quarter Masters (IRE) (Nick Kent) Miss Rachel Clark

3 Paymaster (NZ) (Jelly O’Brien) Miss C Stewart

Also: Snizort (USA) (4), Highlands II (FR) (ur), The Wiley Kalmuck (IRE) (pu). 6 ran. 7l, 7l, 10l. 6min 27.0s. SP: 4-7. (North Cotswold).

1359. Melton Hunt Club Members Novices, 12st

1 Ask Bobby (Primitive Rising (USA)) (Mary Sowersby) G Brewer

2 Hot Produxion (USA) (Paul Davies) D Jones

3 Harwood Dale (Gill Walford) M Walford

Also: Beau Jake (IRE) (f), Calke Park (pu), Gwylan (pu), fav, Maconnor (IRE) (pu), Murphymeboy (IRE) (pu), Rio Pops (f), 7a. 9 ran. 1/2l, 30l. 6min 25.0s. SP: 12-1. (Holderness).

1360. Mens Open, 12st5lb

1 Velvet Dove (Rakaposhi King) (Pauline Adams), 7a, fav R Cope

2 Bengal Boy (Margaret Knight) R Barrett

Also: Colonel Carats (ur), Cross River (pu). 4 ran. 30l. 6min 32.0s. SP: 2-7. (Pytchley).

1361. Open Maiden (Div 1) 456&7yo, 2m4f 12st

1 Ballyclement (IRE) (Lahib (USA)) (Milson Robinson), 7a R Armson

2 Flax Hill (Joanna Mann), 14a, 1ow P Mann

3 Foxton Brook (IRE) (Bill Warner) S Morris

Also: Dashing Charm (4), Pretty Lady Rose (5), 7a, fav, Edensword (6), Clonshire King (pu), Heavenly Grey (pu), 28a, Keendame (pu), 14a, Murtakez (pu), Pie Marsh (IRE) (pu), 21a. 11 ran. 11/2l, 14l, 8l, 15l, 6l. 5min 25.0s. SP: 11-2. (Burton).

1362. Open Maiden (Div 2) 456&7yo, 2m4f 12st

1 Barton Star (Midnight Legend) (Lynn Redman), 14a, fav T Ellis

2 Good Evening (IRE) (Maxine Stirk), 21a, 4ow G Brewer

3 Claim To Fame (Grace Muir), 7a H Fowler

Also: Miss Trooper (4), 7a, Scattered Scarlet (FR) (5), Calamint (f), bl, Clued Up Clover (pu), 7a, Holle Berry (pu), 7a, Little Trethew (pu), 7a, The Lady Would (IRE) (pu), 7a, Tycoon Tim (pu). 11 ran. 7l, 6l, 35l, 20l. 5min 23.0s. SP: 8-11. (Vale of Aylesbury with Garth & S Berks).