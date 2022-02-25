



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Crufts, the largest show of its kind in the world, returns to Birmingham’s NEC this year after being cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic. Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, Crufts celebrates all types of dogs from toy dogs to gundogs across four days of competition (10–13 March 2022).

How to watch Crufts 2022 online free in the UK

Rights to air Crufts in the UK belong to Channel 4. You’ll be able to tune into the coverage at the times listed below. There will also be some coverage of the event on the Crufts YouTube channel. Should you find this YouTube coverage blocked, then you may wish to use this VPN to access the full Crufts live stream on YouTube.

Thursday, 10 March – Working and pastoral

15.00–16.00 Channel 4

18.30–20.00 More4

20.00–21.00 Channel 4

Friday, 11 March – Terrier and hound

15.00–16.00 Channel 4

18.30–19.45 More4

20.00–21.00 Channel 4

Saturday, 12 March – Utility and toy

15.00–18.00 Channel 4

19.00–21.00 Channel 4

Sunday 13, March – Gundog and Best In Show

15.00–17.30 Channel 4

19.00–21.00 Channel 4

How to watch Crufts 2022 away from the UK

Those outside the UK will be able to watch every minute of Crufts main arena action on the Crufts YouTube channel across all four days of competition (10–13 March). Classes include obedience, agility and flyball. If you find this access blocked, you may wish to use a VPN to get around the problem.

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Crufts 2022.

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select a location away from the UK

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster’s live stream – in this case, head to YouTube

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.