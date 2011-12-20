H&H advent calendar: 24 December 2011

Welcome to day 24 of Horse & Hound’s 2011 advent calendar. Today’s special offer is a half price Swing Gillet from Gersemi (medium only) in the H&H Shop

The popular quality Swedish equestrian range Gersemi brings you this black waistcoat gillet jacket, complete with faux fur trim collar and leather look trims. A warm, versatile piece that looks great with jeans or breeches, in or out of the saddle. Only available in medium size

Buy it now in the H&H Shop for just £60 — that’s a saving of 50% on the normal price of £120. Offer runs until 31 December 2011 and is subject to availablity.