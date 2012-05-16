Hargate Equestrian showjumping results, 6-7 May 2012

6 May: 90cm.– 1, Gooig Spirit (S Corney); 2, Bob Bob (C Dawson); 3, Simply Flo (L Betteridge). discovery 2nd round.– 1, Bramblebrough Alan (D Watson); 2, Los Cristinos (N McQuigan); 3, Ryehill Honey Rider (S Wells). 80cm.– 1, West Flight (S Corney); 2, Ashwey El Britaniko (M Taylor); 3, Just Malcom (R Gayton). Graham Heath Construction 128/138cm handicap.– 1eq, 4 shared. 7 May: 1m.– 1, Orchid (J Hewitt); 2, Another Twisted (R Hegarty); 3, Shaman Sundance (L Carver). Blue Chip Feed Balancer pony newcomers 2nd round.– 1, Zirina IV (B Vernon); 2, Bramblebrough Alan; 3, Another Twisted. Independent Asset Management progressive.– 1, Clailu Saffron (K Waldock-Smith); 2, Dref Prince (C Reid-Davies); 3, Melody V (P Wakeman). AJ Walter Aviation adventurer.– 1, WSH Ryehill Dixie (N Mitchell); 2, Miss Bluff (E Archdeacon); 3, Black III (J Watts). VMandy Hall National 1.15m mc.– 1, Vesuvius (B Vernon); 2, WSH Ryehill Dixie. 90cm.– 1 & 2, Red II & Milo VI (J Pickford); 3, Little Chantennay (M Poskitt). 1m amateur.– 1, Broughton (C Isaac); 2, Star Man Dan (N Dowson). 1.05m.– 1, Franky (S Pountain); 2, Royal Recruit (L Marsh).