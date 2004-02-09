Get set for the 2004 show season

Organising your equestrian diary for the season ahead? Horse & Hound’s show directories — on sale 19 and 26 February and 4 March — are set to be more essential for equine enthusiasts than ever before. For the first time they will include telephone numbers of show secretaries for more than 8,000 fixtures.

Whether you are planning a programme of local shows or aiming for major championships, looking for a fun ride or affiliated event, you will find your local events listed. The issues cover fixtures as varied as sponsored rides, side-saddle classes and polo — from all over the country.

Readers will also be able to try affiliated competition as each issue includes a “ticket to ride” offer, giving readers a chance to ride in two British Dressage classes, a BSJA class, or one British Eventing affiliated event without having to pay for membership of the respective organisation. Find out how to take up the offer for dressage (19 February), show jumping (26 February) and eventing (4 March) in the respective issues.

The special features in these issues promise to pave the way for an exciting season. H&H investigates whether owners have the right loyalties, whether “true amateurs” get the recognition they deserve and whether you really know your stuff about competition fitness and first aid. The magazine will also be profiling rising international stars Emma Hindle, Robert Whitaker and Bumble Thomas, as well as Westlife star and show jumping owner Shane Filan.

Top names from across the disciplines, from Mary King to Luke Tomlinson, reveal which event they never miss — as a rider or spectator — and we find out why many top riders and trainers seem wary of ‘natural’ horsemanship, while others aren’t.

Guarantee your passport to the season by reserving your copy of the show numbers with your newsagent now.