Fell Breed Show 14 August ’04

FELL BREED Penrith, Cumbria, 14 August

mares/fillies in-hand (WS Potter) mares 4-7-y-o 1, Mr & Mrs D Wilkinson’s Brackenbank Tosie; 2, TB Capstick’s Murthwaite Cloud; 3, Mr & Mrs Good’s Shepparton Kim. 8-y-o & over 1, ch, sup & NPS silver medal, TB Capstick’s Heltondale Misty IV; 2, C Morland’s Lunesdale Evening Star; 3, JB Smith’s Heltondale Lil III. b’mare with filly 1, C Morland’s Lunesdale Rebecca; 2, EA Mothersole’s Rackwood Magic; 3, B Mallinson’s Ludworth Gale. foal 1 & ch, TB Capstick’s; 2 & res, C Morland’s Lunesdale Wild Orchid; 3, B Bell’s Waverhead Jewel. ’ling filly 1, Mr & Mrs D Williamson’s Tambeck Shamrock; 2, TB Capstick’s Murthwaite Natasha; 3, S Rossi’s Townened Charity. 2-y-o 1 & y’stk ch, Mr & Mrs P Greene’s Carltonlima Harmony; 2 & res y’stk, TB Capstick’s Murthwaite Magic Moment; 3, F Bell’s Waverhead Jubilee. 3-y-o 1, R Littlejohn’s Lunesdale Penny; 2, GM Cockbains Castlehill Rose; 3, B Bell’s Waverhead Princess. mare progeny 1, Mr & Miss Douglas’s Peepings Moss Rose (Brackenthwaite Ebnonnie; Josh & Spirit). in-hand geldings/colts (BA Hodgson) 4-7-y-o 1, A Cusson’s Ludworth Rufus; 2, J Coates’s Townend Lucifer; 3, R Savage’s Braclinn Jo Jo. 8-y-o & over 1 & res, J Coates’s Steenerskeugh Joe; 2, Mr & Mrs D Williamson’s Townend Septimus; 3, K Brook’s Lownthwaite Velvet. b’mare with colt 1, GM Cockbain’s Townend Sugar; 2, Mr & Mrs D Wilkinson’s Brackenbank May Blossom; 3, Ms & Miss Douglas’s Peepings Moss Rose. foal 1, GM Cockbain’s; 2, CH Robinson’s Kerbeck Romany Fire; 3, Mr & Mrs D Wilkinson’s Brackenbank Spencer. y’ling colt/geld 1, M Wilson’s Townend Bevis; 2 & 3, P Montgomery’s Holling Goldie & Townend Moonshadow. 2-y-o geld 1, R Savage’s Bracklinn Bertie; 2, Mr & Mrs D Williamson’s Tambeck Monarch; 3, RB Capstick’s Murthwaite Cappy. 3-y-o geld 1, ch, best 3-y-o & res sup, Mr & Mrs R Sutcliffe’s Darrenvale Dam Buster; 2, EM Jones’s Townend Sonny; 3, Mr & Mrs R Charlton’s Linnel Pandemonium. stallion progeny 1, B Bell’s Lownthwaite Gary (Waverhead Pearl II; Princess & Jubilee); 2, TB Capstick’s Murthwaite Look At Me (Murthwaite Magic Moment; Jubilee & Cappy); 3, Mr & Mrs D Williamson’s Townend Samuel (Tameck Monarch II; Shamrock & Secret). ridden (J Townson) open geldings 1 & ch, Mr & Mrs R Sutcliffe’s Castlehill Glen; 2, L Thompson’s Baronshill Bailey; 3, A Cusson’s Ludworth Rufus. do mares 1, res & NPS silver medal, Mr & Mrs N Woolley’s Lunesdale Mountain Princess; 2, L Emerton’s Thornbeck Poppy; 3, Mr & Mrs R Charlton’s Linnel Pearl. ridden ponies riders 12-y-o 1 & res, R Kennerley’s Waverhead Roseanna II; 2 & best turned out, Mr & Mrs N Woolley’s Lunesdale Mountain Heather; 3, Stennerskeugh Joe. do 13-16-y-o 1, ch & Crossland Points Award, Linnel Pearl; 2, P Metcalfe’s Severnvale Sadie; 3, K Harrison’s Clarmont Prince. Baileys Olympia Q (S Prior) 1, Mr & Mrs R Sutcliffe & R Penny’s Hesket Willow; 2, P Metcalfe’s Severnvale Grey Bobby; 3, Lunesdale Mountain Princess. veteran 1, GM Callister’s Sleddale David; 2, EA Mothersole’s Rackwood Velvet; 3, Messenger Family’s Sleddale Rosemary. nov geldings 1, S Brown’s Baronshill Ballinasloe; 2, Clarmont Prince; 3, P Metcalfe’s Carrock James. do mares 1, Shepperton Kim; 2, S Field’s Ruby; 3, R Boyd’s Inglegarth Illustrious. handy pony (A Lamb) jnr 1, Waverhead Roseanna II; 2, L Scott’s Murthwaite Elle; 3, H Fell. snr 1, Ludworth Rufus; 2, S Wardle’s Guards Joseph; 3, Inglegarth Illustrious. WHP (BA Hodgson) nov 1, Baronshill Ballinasloe; 2, Clarmont Prince; 3, Guards Joseph. young handler 1, Baronshill Bailey; 2, R Woodruff’s Heltondale Emma; 3, Waverhead Roseanna II. feet, shod (I Binney & G Holt) 1, D Slack’s Raisbeck Casino; 2, Ruby II; 3, Guards Joseph. unshod 1, C Simpson’s Farleton Freddie; 2, Townend Lucifer; 3, J Glass’s Shepperton Felicity.