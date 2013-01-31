Feedmark February special offer: Buy two supplements, get third FREE!

Feedmark is offering you the chance to buy any two supplements and get a third absolutely FREE from 1-28 February, 2013! Whether you choose three of the same, or choose to mix and match, the cheapest item is FREE.

Select from Freedmark’s extensive range of quality supplements, approved by BETA UFAS NOPS scheme, assuring you that the company only uses quality ingredients tested for naturally occurring prohibited substances. This offer includes best sellers Steady Up calmative, Benevit multi vitamin and mineral, ExtraFlex HA joint care and Ulcer Calm, through to the bare essentials such as Magnesium, Linseed, Rosehips and even Rock Salt Licks. To view the entire range click here . Feedmark offer free UK delivery straight to your home or yard with a no-quibble money-back guarantee.

If you are confused or concerned about your horse’s nutritional requirements, you can call Feedmark on freephone 0800 585525 to speak with a nutritional advisor or Feedmark’s registered nutritionist Dr Stephanie Wood. Alternatively drop an email to office@feedmark.com or post your question on the Feedmark Facebook page .

HOW TO ORDER?

To take advantage of this great offer visit www.feedmark.com add three (or six or nine etc) supplements to your basket and at the checkout enter FEBR-FREE-13 and apply. The cheapest item will recalculate to £0.00. If you are placing a larger order for six, nine or 12 supplements, the website will automatically work out the best deal for you and discount your order accordingly (once the code has been applied). Alternatively call 0800 585525 and speak to a member of the Feedmark team (Mon-Fri 8-6 Sat-Sun 10-4).

Please note you MUST order in multiples of three and apply the code to take advantage of this offer. Superbowl Dog Food, Seat Savers, Fibre Blocks and Blue Bottle Fly Repellent are excluded from this offer.