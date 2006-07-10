Dyce, May 20-21 ’06

Dyce, Aberdeenshire, May 20-21 ’06

Prelim 16Q rest 1, Silken Prince (J Gordon) 68; 2, Ballymacad Diamond (V Crichton) 65.5; 3, O Mare B W (V Crichton) 62. prelim 14 1, O Mare B W (V Crichton) 67.5; 2, Ubert (M Brady) 59.58; 3, Maristow’s Nightingale 57.5. nov 32Q 1, Azzuri (Y Watt) 66.52; 2, Bratton Rocking Roller (M McFarlane) 65.22; 3, Titus Jetset (C Taylor Smith) 63.48. rest 1, Sunny Times (D Rutherford) 65.65; 2, Pitmedden Over & Out 61.30; 3, Cistello (A Anderson) 61.30. nov 38 1, Sunny Times (D Rutherford) 68.39; 2 eq, Ludmilla S (R Hussey) & Ridinghill Donovon II (D Rutherford) 67.1. elem 55Q 1, King of the Cats (P Morrison) 65.26; 2, Bratton Rocking Roller (M McFarlane) 63.42; 3, Martleaves Sparkling Gem (L Grant) 60.53. rest 1, Azzuri (Y Watt) 65; 2, Joyful S (S McLachlan) 61.84; 3, Fleur De Lys (E Meier) 61.05. elem 44 1, Duntarvie Catalan (L Morrison) 64; 2, Joyful S (S McLachlan) 63.60; 3, Martleaves Sparking Gem (L Grant) 62.40. med 71Q 1, Just the Best (N Meehan) 63.23; 2, The Kestral (C Booth) 59.68; 3, J Rutherford 57.74. rest 1, Magic (H Brown) 61.94; 2, Ridinghill Everdon (F Maxwell) 61.61; 3, L Grant 61.29. med 61 1, C April (J Johnston) 64.48; 2, Ridinghill Everdon (F Maxwell) 62.41; 3, Magic (H Brown) 62.41. adv med 98Q 1, Fair Breeze (C Eardley) 58.48; 2, Julius (L Anderson) 57.27. adv 103 1, Rockette III (J Maclean) 62.14; 2, Woodlander Chopin (C Eardley) 56.67. psg 1, Rockette III (J Maclean) 59.75; 2, Woodlander Chopin (C Eardley) 56. prelim 12Q rest 1, Rockhill Romany (Z Fuller) 72.1; 2, O Mare B W (V Crichton) 68.2; 3, Ubert (M Brady) 66.4. prelim 17 1, eq, Ubert (M Brady) & Rockhill Romany (Z Fuller) 63.8; 3, Maristow’s Nightingale (E Willis) 57.5. nov 24Q 1, Bratton Rocking Roller (M McFarlane) 69.30; 2, Ludmilla S (R Hussey) 66.70; 3,eq, Saumerez (V Gladwyn) & Donner Eclipse (A Bain) 64.10. rest 1, Sunny Times (D Rutherford) 66.30; 2, Ballymacad Diamond (V Crichton) 65.20; 3, Ridinghill Donovon II (D Rutherford) 64.80. nov 33 1, Ridinghill Donovon II (D Rutherford) 72.4; 2, Azzuri (Y Watt) 71.7; 3, Bratton Rocking Roller (M McFarlane) 68.6. elem 51Q 1, Bratton Rocking Roller (M McFarlane) 65. rest 1, Ridinghill Donovon II (D Rutherford) 63.4; 2, Mr Soxx (C Sim) 58.4. elem 44 1, Azzuri (Y Watt) 66.9; 2, Mr Soxx (C Sim) 61.6. med 74Q 1, Onino (C Taylor-Smith) 60.6; 2, Just the Best (N Meehan) 60; 3, Purple Oscar (A Page) 58.60. rest 1, Kirin Royal (C Stott) 58.9; 2, McCarten (S Morrison) 58.6; 3, Craigmancie April (J Johnston) 58.1. med 63 1, Craigmancie April (J Johnston) 65.9; 2,eq, Onino (C Taylor-Smith) & Linka S (D Duffin) 65.2. adv med 94Q 1, Fair Breeze (C Eardley) 57.6; 2, Purple Oscar (A Page) 56.8. adv 93 1, Fair Breeze (C Eardley) 60. adv 103 1, Rockette III (J Maclean) 66; 2, Woodlander Chopin (C Eardley) 56.4. psg 1, Rockette III (J Maclean) 59.8.