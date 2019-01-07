Colleges offering equine distance learning courses

If work or family commitments prevent you from studying full-time when not try a distance learning course instead, with H&H’s college guide
WCG (Warwickshire College)
Moreton Morrell, Warks (tel: 0300 456 0047)
- Caring for Horses
- BA (Hons) Equine Business Management (top up)
- FdA Equine Business Management
- FdA Equine Management
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science (top up)
- FdA Equine Science
- BA (Hons) Equine Studies (top up)
ACS Distance Education
Nerang MDC, QLD, Australia (tel: +61 75562 1088)
- Advanced Certificate in Applied Management (Horses)
- Advanced Certificate in Equine Studies
- Breeding Horses
- Certificate in Equine Husbandry
- Equine Behaviour
- Horse Care I, II and III
- Horse Care II
Lingfield Equine Distance Learning courses
Dulverton, Somerset (tel: 01398 371177)
- Level 1, 2 and 3
- Intermediate Diploma Equine Care & Management
- SC4 Horse First Aid + Ailments
- Equine Psychology & Behaviour
- SC9 Preparation for BHS Stage 2 Teaching Award
- Ride with Confidence
- Equine Feeding and Nutrition
- Training Horses & Equine Management
- Livery Yard Manager’s Course
- Intermediate Diploma and Livery Yard Manager’s Course
- Train Your Horse & Improve Your Riding
- Intermediate Diploma + Equine Psychology & Behaviour
The Open College of Equine Studies (TOCES)
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6NJ (tel: 01284 811401)
- Basic Stable Management
- BHS Stage 1, 2 and 3 Care
- BHS Stage 4 Care and Management
- BTEC Level 2 Diploma in Horse Care
- BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Horse Management
- Instructional Techniques
- Senior Horsemaster’s Course 1 and 2
- TOCES Introductory Diploma in Equine Nutrition
- TOCES Introductory Diploma in Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
- Equine Physiotherapy Diploma Programme
- Higher Education Diploma in Equine Nutrition
- BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care – Equine Nursing Pathway
- C&G Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Equine Pathway Top Up)
- C&G Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Equine Pathway)
- A wide range of short courses