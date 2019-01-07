Colleges offering equine distance learning courses

If work or family commitments prevent you from studying full-time when not try a distance learning course instead, with H&H’s college guide

WCG (Warwickshire College)

Moreton Morrell, Warks (tel: 0300 456 0047)

Caring for Horses

BA (Hons) Equine Business Management (top up)

FdA Equine Business Management

FdA Equine Management

BSc (Hons) Equine Science (top up)

FdA Equine Science

BA (Hons) Equine Studies (top up)

ACS Distance Education

Nerang MDC, QLD, Australia (tel: +61 75562 1088)

Advanced Certificate in Applied Management (Horses)

Advanced Certificate in Equine Studies

Breeding Horses

Certificate in Equine Husbandry

Equine Behaviour

Horse Care I, II and III

Horse Care II

Lingfield Equine Distance Learning courses

Dulverton, Somerset (tel: 01398 371177)

Level 1, 2 and 3

Intermediate Diploma Equine Care & Management

SC4 Horse First Aid + Ailments

Equine Psychology & Behaviour

SC9 Preparation for BHS Stage 2 Teaching Award

Ride with Confidence

Equine Feeding and Nutrition

Training Horses & Equine Management

Livery Yard Manager’s Course

Intermediate Diploma and Livery Yard Manager’s Course

Train Your Horse & Improve Your Riding

Intermediate Diploma + Equine Psychology & Behaviour

The Open College of Equine Studies (TOCES)

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6NJ (tel: 01284 811401)