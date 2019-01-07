Colleges offering equine distance learning courses

If work or family commitments prevent you from studying full-time when not try a distance learning course instead, with H&H’s college guide

WCG (Warwickshire College)
Moreton Morrell, Warks (tel: 0300 456 0047)

  • Caring for Horses
  • BA (Hons) Equine Business Management (top up)
  • FdA Equine Business Management
  • FdA Equine Management
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science (top up)
  • FdA Equine Science
  • BA (Hons) Equine Studies (top up)

ACS Distance Education
Nerang MDC, QLD, Australia (tel: +61 75562 1088)

  • Advanced Certificate in Applied Management (Horses)
  • Advanced Certificate in Equine Studies
  • Breeding Horses
  • Certificate in Equine Husbandry
  • Equine Behaviour
  • Horse Care I, II and III
  • Horse Care II

Lingfield Equine Distance Learning courses
Dulverton, Somerset (tel: 01398 371177)

  • Level 1, 2 and 3
  • Intermediate Diploma Equine Care & Management
  • SC4 Horse First Aid + Ailments
  • Equine Psychology & Behaviour
  • SC9 Preparation for BHS Stage 2 Teaching Award
  • Ride with Confidence
  • Equine Feeding and Nutrition
  • Training Horses & Equine Management
  • Livery Yard Manager’s Course
  • Intermediate Diploma and Livery Yard Manager’s Course
  • Train Your Horse & Improve Your Riding
  • Intermediate Diploma + Equine Psychology & Behaviour

The Open College of Equine Studies (TOCES)
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6NJ (tel: 01284 811401)

  • Basic Stable Management
  • BHS Stage 1, 2 and 3 Care
  • BHS Stage 4 Care and Management
  • BTEC Level 2 Diploma in Horse Care
  • BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Horse Management
  • Instructional Techniques
  • Senior Horsemaster’s Course 1 and 2
  • TOCES Introductory Diploma in Equine Nutrition
  • TOCES Introductory Diploma in Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
  • Equine Physiotherapy Diploma Programme
  • Higher Education Diploma in Equine Nutrition
  • BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care – Equine Nursing Pathway
  • C&G Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Equine Pathway Top Up)
  • C&G Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Equine Pathway)
  • A wide range of short courses