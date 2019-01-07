Colleges offering equine courses in Wales

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in Wales

Coleg Sir Gar

Pibwrlwyd, Carmarthenshire (tel: 01554 748261)

L3 Horse Management

L2 Horse Care

Coleg Gwent

Usk, Monmouthshire (tel: 01495 333777)

Foundation Degree Equine Studies

BHS Certificate in Riding & Road Safety

Bridgend College

Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan (tel: 01656 302302)

HNC Equine Studies

L3 Equine Management

L2 Horse Care Work-based Diploma

L1 Horse Care Work-based Diploma

L2 Equine Care

Basic First Aid for Horses

BHS Ride Safe Award

BHS Stages 1, 2 and 3

Courses in Essential Horse Knowledge, Clipping, PTT, Rider Improvement

Welsh College of Horticulture now Coleg Cambria

Northop Campus, Flintshire, CH7 6AA (tel: 0300 30 30 007)

Entry Level Horse Care

Introduction to Animal and Horse Care

Level 1 Horse Care

L1 Preparing for Work in Horse Care

L2 Preparing for Work in Horse Care

L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management

A selection of part-time courses

Welsh Institute of Rural Studies now Aberystwyth University

Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth (tel: 01970 621676)