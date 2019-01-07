Colleges offering equine courses in Wales

TAGS:

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in Wales

Coleg Sir Gar
Pibwrlwyd, Carmarthenshire (tel: 01554 748261)

  • L3 Horse Management
  • L2 Horse Care

Coleg Gwent
Usk, Monmouthshire (tel: 01495 333777)

  • Foundation Degree Equine Studies
  • BHS Certificate in Riding & Road Safety

Bridgend College
Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan (tel: 01656 302302)

  • HNC Equine Studies
  • L3 Equine Management
  • L2 Horse Care Work-based Diploma
  • L1 Horse Care Work-based Diploma
  • L2 Equine Care
  • Basic First Aid for Horses
  • BHS Ride Safe Award
  • BHS Stages 1, 2 and 3
  • Courses in Essential Horse Knowledge, Clipping, PTT, Rider Improvement

Welsh College of Horticulture now Coleg Cambria
Northop Campus, Flintshire, CH7 6AA (tel: 0300 30 30 007)

  • Entry Level Horse Care
  • Introduction to Animal and Horse Care
  • Level 1 Horse Care
  • L1 Preparing for Work in Horse Care
  • L2 Preparing for Work in Horse Care
  • L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
  • L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
  • A selection of part-time courses

Welsh Institute of Rural Studies now Aberystwyth University
Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth (tel: 01970 621676)

  • BSc Equine Science
  • BSc Equine Science (with integrated year in industry)
  • BSc Equine Studies
  • BSc Equine and Veterinary Bioscience
  • BSc Equine and Veterinary Bioscience (with integrated year in industry)
  • BSc Life Sciences
  • MSc Equine Science