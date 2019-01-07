Colleges offering equine courses in Wales

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in Wales
Coleg Sir Gar
Pibwrlwyd, Carmarthenshire (tel: 01554 748261)
- L3 Horse Management
- L2 Horse Care
Coleg Gwent
Usk, Monmouthshire (tel: 01495 333777)
- Foundation Degree Equine Studies
- BHS Certificate in Riding & Road Safety
Bridgend College
Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan (tel: 01656 302302)
- HNC Equine Studies
- L3 Equine Management
- L2 Horse Care Work-based Diploma
- L1 Horse Care Work-based Diploma
- L2 Equine Care
- Basic First Aid for Horses
- BHS Ride Safe Award
- BHS Stages 1, 2 and 3
- Courses in Essential Horse Knowledge, Clipping, PTT, Rider Improvement
Welsh College of Horticulture now Coleg Cambria
Northop Campus, Flintshire, CH7 6AA (tel: 0300 30 30 007)
- Entry Level Horse Care
- Introduction to Animal and Horse Care
- Level 1 Horse Care
- L1 Preparing for Work in Horse Care
- L2 Preparing for Work in Horse Care
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- A selection of part-time courses
Welsh Institute of Rural Studies now Aberystwyth University
Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth (tel: 01970 621676)
- BSc Equine Science
- BSc Equine Science (with integrated year in industry)
- BSc Equine Studies
- BSc Equine and Veterinary Bioscience
- BSc Equine and Veterinary Bioscience (with integrated year in industry)
- BSc Life Sciences
- MSc Equine Science