Colleges and universities offering equine courses in the Midlands

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges and universities running equine courses in the Midlands

Nottingham Trent University

Brackenhurst Campus, Southwell, Nottinghamshire (tel: 01636 817099 email: are.enquiries@ntu.ac.uk)

BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Science

L3 Extended Diploma in Equine Management

BSc (Hons) Equestrian Psychology and Sports Science

MRes/MSc/PG Dip Equine Performance, Health and Welfare

BTEC Horse Management

Brooksby Melton College

Melton Mowbray, Leics (tel: 01664 850850)

L2 Horse Care

L3 Foundation Diploma in Equine Management

L3 Extended Diploma in Equine Management

L2 Apprenticeship – Equine

L3 Apprenticeship – Equine

FdSc Equine Performance Science

BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Science

Derby College

Morley, Ilkeston, Derby (tel: 0800 028 0289)

L3 Apprenticeship Horse Management

L2 Apprenticeship Work-based Horse Care

BHS 1 and 2 Preparation

BSc in Equine Science, Management and Training

Foundation Degree in Equine Science, Management and Training

L2 and L3 Grooms Diploma in Equine Studies

L2 in Horse Care (Equine Studies)

L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

L3 Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management

Also a range of part-time courses

Harper Adams University

Newport, Shropshire (tel: 01952 820280)

PgC Equine Medicine

PgD/MSc Advanced Veterinary Practice Sciences

BSc (Hons) Bioveterinary Science

MSci Bioveterinary Science

A selection of short courses are also available

Herefordshire and Ludlow College

Holme Lacy, Hereford (tel: 0800 032 1986)

L2 Horse Care

L3 Diploma in Horse Management

Advanced Apprenticeship in Farriery

Farriery Access L2

A range of part-time courses are also available

Moulton College

Moulton, Northants NN3 7RR (tel: 01604 491131)

L1 Diploma Horse Care

L2 Diploma Horse Care

L3 Diploma Horse Management (Rehabilitation & Therapy)

L3 Extended Diploma Horse Management (Rehabilitation & Therapy)

BSc (Hons) Equine Performance and Therapies

FdSc Equine Performance and Therapies

A range of part-time courses are also available

Lincoln College

Lincoln, Lincs (tel: 030 030 32435)

L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma Equine Management

L1 Introductory Diploma Land-based Studies

L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

South Staffordshire College

Rodbaston Campus, Penkridge, Staffs (tel: 0300 456 2424)

L1 Equine Diploma

L2 Diploma Horse Care

L3 Diploma Horse Management

Riseholme College (part of Bishop Burton)

North Carlton, Lincs (tel: 01522 304600)

NPTC L1 Diploma in Horse Care

BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care

L2 Employability Skills in Horse Care (with Maths and English)

C&G L3 Technical Diploma in Equine Management

Access to Higher Education Diploma in Land-Based Studies – Equine

BSc (Hons) Equine Health and Nutrition

Intermediate and Advanced Apprenticeships in Equine

A range of short and part-time courses are also available

Warwickshire College, Moreton Morrell

Warwick, Warks (tel: 0300 456 0047)

L3 Diploma Blacksmithing and Metalworking

BSc (Hons) Equine and Human Sport Science

BSc (Hons) Equine and Human Sports Science with Foundation Year

BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Coaching

BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Coaching with Foundation Year

BSc (Hons) Equine Science

BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Foundation Year

BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation

BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation with Foundation Year

BA (Hons) Equine Business Management

BA (Hons) Equine Studies

BA (Hons) Equine Studies with Foundation Year

FdA Equine Business Management

FdA Equine Management

FdSc Equine Science

FdSc Equitation Coaching

Farriery Advanced Apprenticeship

Farriery Access Course

Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Care

Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care

L2 Diploma in Horse Care

L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management

A range of part-time and distance courses are also available

North Shropshire College

Walford Campus, Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY4 2HL (tel: 01939 262100)