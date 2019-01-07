Colleges and universities offering equine courses in the Midlands

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges and universities running equine courses in the Midlands

Nottingham Trent University
Brackenhurst Campus, Southwell, Nottinghamshire (tel: 01636 817099 email: are.enquiries@ntu.ac.uk)

  • BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Science
  • L3 Extended Diploma in Equine Management
  • BSc (Hons) Equestrian Psychology and Sports Science
  • MRes/MSc/PG Dip Equine Performance, Health and Welfare
  • BTEC Horse Management

Brooksby Melton College
Melton Mowbray, Leics (tel: 01664 850850)

  • L2 Horse Care
  • L3 Foundation Diploma in Equine Management
  • L3 Extended Diploma in Equine Management
  • L2 Apprenticeship – Equine
  • L3 Apprenticeship – Equine
  • FdSc Equine Performance Science
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Science

Derby College
Morley, Ilkeston, Derby (tel: 0800 028 0289)

  • L3 Apprenticeship Horse Management
  • L2 Apprenticeship Work-based Horse Care
  • BHS 1 and 2 Preparation
  • BSc in Equine Science, Management and Training
  • Foundation Degree in Equine Science, Management and Training
  • L2 and L3 Grooms Diploma in Equine Studies
  • L2 in Horse Care (Equine Studies)
  • L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
  • L3 Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
  • Also a range of part-time courses

Harper Adams University
Newport, Shropshire (tel: 01952 820280)

  • PgC Equine Medicine
  • PgD/MSc Advanced Veterinary Practice Sciences
  • BSc (Hons) Bioveterinary Science
  • MSci Bioveterinary Science
  • A selection of short courses are also available

Herefordshire and Ludlow College
Holme Lacy, Hereford (tel: 0800 032 1986)

  • L2 Horse Care
  • L3 Diploma in Horse Management
  • Advanced Apprenticeship in Farriery
  • Farriery Access L2
  • A range of part-time courses are also available

Moulton College
Moulton, Northants NN3 7RR (tel: 01604 491131)

  • L1 Diploma Horse Care
  • L2 Diploma Horse Care
  • L3 Diploma Horse Management (Rehabilitation & Therapy)
  • L3 Extended Diploma Horse Management (Rehabilitation & Therapy)
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Performance and Therapies
  • FdSc Equine Performance and Therapies
  • A range of part-time courses are also available

Lincoln College
Lincoln, Lincs (tel: 030 030 32435)

  • L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma Equine Management
  • L1 Introductory Diploma Land-based Studies
  • L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

South Staffordshire College
Rodbaston Campus, Penkridge, Staffs (tel: 0300 456 2424)

  • L1 Equine Diploma
  • L2 Diploma Horse Care
  • L3 Diploma Horse Management

Riseholme College (part of Bishop Burton)
North Carlton, Lincs (tel: 01522 304600)

  • NPTC L1 Diploma in Horse Care
  • BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care
  • L2 Employability Skills in Horse Care (with Maths and English)
  • C&G L3 Technical Diploma in Equine Management
  • Access to Higher Education Diploma in Land-Based Studies – Equine
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Health and Nutrition
  • Intermediate and Advanced Apprenticeships in Equine
  • A range of short and part-time courses are also available

Warwickshire College, Moreton Morrell
Warwick, Warks (tel: 0300 456 0047)

  • L3 Diploma Blacksmithing and Metalworking
  • BSc (Hons) Equine and Human Sport Science
  • BSc (Hons) Equine and Human Sports Science with Foundation Year
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Coaching
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Coaching with Foundation Year
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Foundation Year
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation with Foundation Year
  • BA (Hons) Equine Business Management
  • BA (Hons) Equine Studies
  • BA (Hons) Equine Studies with Foundation Year
  • FdA Equine Business Management
  • FdA Equine Management
  • FdSc Equine Science
  • FdSc Equitation Coaching
  • Farriery Advanced Apprenticeship
  • Farriery Access Course
  • Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Care
  • Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care
  • L2 Diploma in Horse Care
  • L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management
  • A range of part-time and distance courses are also available

North Shropshire College
Walford Campus, Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY4 2HL (tel: 01939 262100)

  • L2 Certificate in Horse Care
    L3 Avanced Technical Cert – Diploma in Horse Care