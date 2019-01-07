Colleges and universities offering equine courses in the Midlands

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges and universities running equine courses in the Midlands
Nottingham Trent University
Brackenhurst Campus, Southwell, Nottinghamshire (tel: 01636 817099 email: are.enquiries@ntu.ac.uk)
- BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Science
- L3 Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- BSc (Hons) Equestrian Psychology and Sports Science
- MRes/MSc/PG Dip Equine Performance, Health and Welfare
- BTEC Horse Management
Brooksby Melton College
Melton Mowbray, Leics (tel: 01664 850850)
- L2 Horse Care
- L3 Foundation Diploma in Equine Management
- L3 Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- L2 Apprenticeship – Equine
- L3 Apprenticeship – Equine
- FdSc Equine Performance Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Science
Derby College
Morley, Ilkeston, Derby (tel: 0800 028 0289)
- L3 Apprenticeship Horse Management
- L2 Apprenticeship Work-based Horse Care
- BHS 1 and 2 Preparation
- BSc in Equine Science, Management and Training
- Foundation Degree in Equine Science, Management and Training
- L2 and L3 Grooms Diploma in Equine Studies
- L2 in Horse Care (Equine Studies)
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L3 Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- Also a range of part-time courses
Harper Adams University
Newport, Shropshire (tel: 01952 820280)
- PgC Equine Medicine
- PgD/MSc Advanced Veterinary Practice Sciences
- BSc (Hons) Bioveterinary Science
- MSci Bioveterinary Science
- A selection of short courses are also available
Herefordshire and Ludlow College
Holme Lacy, Hereford (tel: 0800 032 1986)
- L2 Horse Care
- L3 Diploma in Horse Management
- Advanced Apprenticeship in Farriery
- Farriery Access L2
- A range of part-time courses are also available
Moulton College
Moulton, Northants NN3 7RR (tel: 01604 491131)
- L1 Diploma Horse Care
- L2 Diploma Horse Care
- L3 Diploma Horse Management (Rehabilitation & Therapy)
- L3 Extended Diploma Horse Management (Rehabilitation & Therapy)
- BSc (Hons) Equine Performance and Therapies
- FdSc Equine Performance and Therapies
- A range of part-time courses are also available
Lincoln College
Lincoln, Lincs (tel: 030 030 32435)
- L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma Equine Management
- L1 Introductory Diploma Land-based Studies
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
South Staffordshire College
Rodbaston Campus, Penkridge, Staffs (tel: 0300 456 2424)
- L1 Equine Diploma
- L2 Diploma Horse Care
- L3 Diploma Horse Management
Riseholme College (part of Bishop Burton)
North Carlton, Lincs (tel: 01522 304600)
- NPTC L1 Diploma in Horse Care
- BTEC L2 Diploma in Horse Care
- L2 Employability Skills in Horse Care (with Maths and English)
- C&G L3 Technical Diploma in Equine Management
- Access to Higher Education Diploma in Land-Based Studies – Equine
- BSc (Hons) Equine Health and Nutrition
- Intermediate and Advanced Apprenticeships in Equine
- A range of short and part-time courses are also available
Warwickshire College, Moreton Morrell
Warwick, Warks (tel: 0300 456 0047)
- L3 Diploma Blacksmithing and Metalworking
- BSc (Hons) Equine and Human Sport Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine and Human Sports Science with Foundation Year
- BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Coaching
- BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Coaching with Foundation Year
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Foundation Year
- BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation
- BSc (Hons) Equine Therapy and Rehabilitation with Foundation Year
- BA (Hons) Equine Business Management
- BA (Hons) Equine Studies
- BA (Hons) Equine Studies with Foundation Year
- FdA Equine Business Management
- FdA Equine Management
- FdSc Equine Science
- FdSc Equitation Coaching
- Farriery Advanced Apprenticeship
- Farriery Access Course
- Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Care
- Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care
- L2 Diploma in Horse Care
- L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management
- A range of part-time and distance courses are also available
North Shropshire College
Walford Campus, Shrewsbury, Shropshire SY4 2HL (tel: 01939 262100)
- L2 Certificate in Horse Care
L3 Avanced Technical Cert – Diploma in Horse Care