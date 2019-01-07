Colleges and universities offering equine courses in south-west England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges and universities running equine courses in the south-west of England
Bicton College
Budleigh Salterton, Devon (tel: 0330 123 4782)
- BSc (Hons) Applied Equitation Science
- L2 Equine Groom Apprenticeship
- L3 Equine Management
- C&G L1 Certificate in Equine Skills
- FdSc Equine Enterprise Management
- FdSc Equitation, Training & Behaviour
- L1 Horse Care
- L2 Horse Care
- L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Management
- L3 Work Based Diploma in Horse Management
- MSc Equitation Science
- A range of part-time courses are also available
Bridgwater & Taunton College
Cannington Centre, Nr Bridgwater, Somerset (tel: 01278 441234)
- L1 Land-based Studies – Animal & Horse Care
- L1 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
- L2 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
- C&G/NPTC L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- C&G/NPTC L3 Extended Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies Horse Care
- A range of short courses are also available
Hartpury College
Hartpury, Glos (tel: 01452 700100)
- MSc/PG Diploma or PG Cert in Equine Science
- Access to Higher Education Diploma (Land-based Studies – Equine)
- BA (Hons) Equine Business Management
- BA (Hons) Equine Business Management (with Foundation Year)
- BSc (Hons) Equine Management
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science (with Foundation Year)
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Therapy
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Therapy (with Foundation Year)
- MSci/FdSc Equine Performance
- PG Certificate in Equine Behaviour and Welfare
- BA (Hons) International Horseracing Business
- BA (Hons) International Horseracing Business (with Foundation Year)
- BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Coaching
- BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Science
- BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Science (with Foundation Year)
- BSc (Hons) Racehorse Performance and Rehabilitation
- BSc (Hons) Racehorse Performance and Rehabilitation (with Foundation Year)
- Diploma in Sporting Excellence
- L2 Diploma in Horse Care
- L3 Diploma in Horse Management
- L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management (Business)
- L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management (Equitation)
- L3 Subsidiary Diploma in Horse Management
- MRes in Research
- MRes in Equestrian Performance
- PG Cert in Equestrian Performance and Rehabilitation
- Also a wide range of part-time courses
Kingston Maurward College
Dorchester, Dorset (tel: 01305 215215)
- Advanced Apprenticeship in Equine
- L2 Equine Groom Apprenticeship
- L1 Introduction to Horse Care
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- A wide range of part-time courses
Royal Agricultural University
Cirencester, Glos GL7 6JS (tel: 01285 652531)
- BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Science and Business
- BSc (Hons) Bloodstock and Performance Horse Management
- BSc (Hons) International Equine and Agricultural Business Management
Stonar School & Equestrian Centre
Melksham, Wiltshire, SN12 8NT (tel: 01225 701740)
- Stonar is a day and boarding school for girls and boys from nursery through to Sixth Form
- Regular riding takes place around lessons
- From the age of 14 pupils can study for their BHSAI
- In the Sixth Form riders can work towards their L1 and L2 UKCC
Wiltshire College, Lackham
Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01225 350035)
- L2 in Horse Care
- L3 in Horse Management
- L2 Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care
- L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Care and Management