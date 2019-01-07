Colleges and universities offering equine courses in south-west England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges and universities running equine courses in the south-west of England

Bicton College

Budleigh Salterton, Devon (tel: 0330 123 4782)

BSc (Hons) Applied Equitation Science

L2 Equine Groom Apprenticeship

L3 Equine Management

C&G L1 Certificate in Equine Skills

FdSc Equine Enterprise Management

FdSc Equitation, Training & Behaviour

L1 Horse Care

L2 Horse Care

L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Management

L3 Work Based Diploma in Horse Management

MSc Equitation Science

A range of part-time courses are also available

Bridgwater & Taunton College

Cannington Centre, Nr Bridgwater, Somerset (tel: 01278 441234)

L1 Land-based Studies – Animal & Horse Care

L1 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care

L2 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care

C&G/NPTC L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

C&G/NPTC L3 Extended Technical Certificate in Equine Care

L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies Horse Care

A range of short courses are also available

Hartpury College

Hartpury, Glos (tel: 01452 700100)

MSc/PG Diploma or PG Cert in Equine Science

Access to Higher Education Diploma (Land-based Studies – Equine)

BA (Hons) Equine Business Management

BA (Hons) Equine Business Management (with Foundation Year)

BSc (Hons) Equine Management

BSc (Hons) Equine Science

BSc (Hons) Equine Science (with Foundation Year)

BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Therapy

BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Therapy (with Foundation Year)

MSci/FdSc Equine Performance

PG Certificate in Equine Behaviour and Welfare

BA (Hons) International Horseracing Business

BA (Hons) International Horseracing Business (with Foundation Year)

BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Coaching

BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Science

BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Science (with Foundation Year)

BSc (Hons) Racehorse Performance and Rehabilitation

BSc (Hons) Racehorse Performance and Rehabilitation (with Foundation Year)

Diploma in Sporting Excellence

L2 Diploma in Horse Care

L3 Diploma in Horse Management

L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management (Business)

L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management (Equitation)

L3 Subsidiary Diploma in Horse Management

MRes in Research

MRes in Equestrian Performance

PG Cert in Equestrian Performance and Rehabilitation

Also a wide range of part-time courses

Kingston Maurward College

Dorchester, Dorset (tel: 01305 215215)

Advanced Apprenticeship in Equine

L2 Equine Groom Apprenticeship

L1 Introduction to Horse Care

L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management

A wide range of part-time courses

Royal Agricultural University

Cirencester, Glos GL7 6JS (tel: 01285 652531)

BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Science and Business

BSc (Hons) Bloodstock and Performance Horse Management

BSc (Hons) International Equine and Agricultural Business Management

Stonar School & Equestrian Centre

Melksham, Wiltshire, SN12 8NT (tel: 01225 701740)

Stonar is a day and boarding school for girls and boys from nursery through to Sixth Form

Regular riding takes place around lessons

From the age of 14 pupils can study for their BHSAI

In the Sixth Form riders can work towards their L1 and L2 UKCC

Wiltshire College, Lackham

Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01225 350035)