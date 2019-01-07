Colleges and universities offering equine courses in south-west England

TAGS:

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges and universities running equine courses in the south-west of England

Bicton College
Budleigh Salterton, Devon (tel: 0330 123 4782)

  • BSc (Hons) Applied Equitation Science
  • L2 Equine Groom Apprenticeship
  • L3 Equine Management
  • C&G L1 Certificate in Equine Skills
  • FdSc Equine Enterprise Management
  • FdSc Equitation, Training & Behaviour
  • L1 Horse Care
  • L2 Horse Care
  • L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Management
  • L3 Work Based Diploma in Horse Management
  • MSc Equitation Science
  • A range of part-time courses are also available

Bridgwater & Taunton College
Cannington Centre, Nr Bridgwater, Somerset (tel: 01278 441234)

  • L1 Land-based Studies – Animal & Horse Care
  • L1 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
  • L2 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
  • C&G/NPTC L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
  • C&G/NPTC L3 Extended Technical Certificate in Equine Care
  • L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies Horse Care
  • A range of short courses are also available

Hartpury College
Hartpury, Glos (tel: 01452 700100)

  • MSc/PG Diploma or PG Cert in Equine Science
  • Access to Higher Education Diploma (Land-based Studies – Equine)
  • BA (Hons) Equine Business Management
  • BA (Hons) Equine Business Management (with Foundation Year)
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Management
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science (with Foundation Year)
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Therapy
  • BSc (Hons) Equine Science with Therapy (with Foundation Year)
  • MSci/FdSc Equine Performance
  • PG Certificate in Equine Behaviour and Welfare
  • BA (Hons) International Horseracing Business
  • BA (Hons) International Horseracing Business (with Foundation Year)
  • BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Coaching
  • BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Science
  • BSc (Hons) Equestrian Sports Science (with Foundation Year)
  • BSc (Hons) Racehorse Performance and Rehabilitation
  • BSc (Hons) Racehorse Performance and Rehabilitation (with Foundation Year)
  • Diploma in Sporting Excellence
  • L2 Diploma in Horse Care
  • L3 Diploma in Horse Management
  • L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management (Business)
  • L3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management (Equitation)
  • L3 Subsidiary Diploma in Horse Management
  • MRes in Research
  • MRes in Equestrian Performance
  • PG Cert in Equestrian Performance and Rehabilitation
  • Also a wide range of part-time courses

Kingston Maurward College
Dorchester, Dorset (tel: 01305 215215)

  • Advanced Apprenticeship in Equine
  • L2 Equine Groom Apprenticeship
  • L1 Introduction to Horse Care
  • L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
  • L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
  • A wide range of part-time courses

Royal Agricultural University
Cirencester, Glos GL7 6JS (tel: 01285 652531)

  • BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Science and Business
  • BSc (Hons) Bloodstock and Performance Horse Management
  • BSc (Hons) International Equine and Agricultural Business Management

Stonar School & Equestrian Centre
Melksham, Wiltshire, SN12 8NT (tel: 01225 701740)

  • Stonar is a day and boarding school for girls and boys from nursery through to Sixth Form
  • Regular riding takes place around lessons
  • From the age of 14 pupils can study for their BHSAI
  • In the Sixth Form riders can work towards their L1 and L2 UKCC

Wiltshire College, Lackham
Chippenham, Wilts (tel: 01225 350035)

  • L2 in Horse Care
  • L3 in Horse Management
  • L2 Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care
  • L3 Advanced Apprenticeship in Horse Care and Management