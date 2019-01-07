Colleges offering equine courses in south-east England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in the south-east of England
Berkshire College of Agriculture
Maidenhead, Berks (tel: 01628 824444)
- L1 Diploma in Land-based Studies (Horse Care)
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L3 Advanced Technical Qualifications in Equine Management
British Racing School
Newmarket, Suffolk (tel: 01638 665103)
- BHA Jockey Coaching programme
- BHA Graduate Development programme
- L2 Apprenticeship Equine Groom (Racing)
- The Racing Industry Course (TRIC)
- Management Academy
- Pony Racing Academy
- Fall Training
- Overseas Apprentice
- BHA Health and Safety seminar
- Bookkeeping and Sage accounts
- L3 Apprenticeship Senior Equine Groom (racing)
- Amateur Rider Development
- Point-to-Point pre season training
- Category A Amateur Rider Permit
- Category B Amateur Rider Permit
- Conditional Licence
- Apprentice Licence
- Introduction to Management
- Ground-based Yard Staff Course
- Introduction to Racing course
- Foundation Degree
- L3 Diploma in Administration and Organisation of Horse Racing
- A wide range of courses including clipping, mane pulling, horse handling, horse health and first aid, practical bandaging, lunging and long reining, pony racing, riding work, transport, racing secretary, yard management, assistant training, staff management, business management, racehorse management
Chichester College (Brinsbury Campus)
Pulborough, West Sussex (tel: 01243 786321)
- L3 Advanced Apprenticeship Equine (Horse Care)
- HND Animal Management (Equine)
- C&G L2 Tech Cert in Equine Care
- L1 Equine Diploma
- L3 Advanced Technical Diploma Equine Management
- L2 Apprenticeship Horse Care
- L2 Diploma Horse Care
College of Animal Welfare
Godmanchester, Cambs (tel: 01480 422060)
- C&G L1 Diploma in Work-based Horse Care
- C&G L2 Diploma in Work-based Horse Care
- C&G L3 Diploma in Work-based Horse Care and Management
- Intermediate Apprenticeship in Work-based Horse Care
- Advanced Apprenticeship in Work-based Horse Care and Management
Easton College – now Easton & Otley College
Easton, Norwich (tel: 01603 731200)
- Access to Higher Education Diploma: Land-based Studies (Equine)
- L1 Equine Skills
- L1 Land-based Studies – Equine
- L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care
- L3 Diploma in Events Management
- Advanced Apprenticeships in Horse Care
- Equine Groom Standard Apprenticeship
- Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care
- Senior Equine Groom Apprenticeship
- FdSc Equine Science & Welfare
Hadlow College
Tonbridge, Kent (tel: 01732 850551)
- Certificate in (equine) Husbandry and Welfare
- BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Welfare & Management
- BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation
- BSc (Hons) Equine Training & Management
- Certificate in Equine Hydrotherapy
- FdSc Equine Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation
- FdSc Equine Training & Management
- Certificate in Horse & Stable Management
- Certificate in Introduction to Equine Hydrotherapy
- Certificate in Introduction to Horse Care
- C&G L1 Diploma in Land-based Studies – Horse Care
- C&G L2 Technical in Horse Care
- C&G L3 Technical Qualification in Equine Management
- Certificate in Preparation for BHS Award in Complete Horsemanship (Stage 1) – Non-rider
- Certificate in Preparation for BHS Award in Complete Horsemanship (Stage 1) – Rider
- Certificate in Preparation for BHS Groom and Rider Award (Stage 2 or 3) – Non-rider
- Certificate in Preparation for BHS Groom and Rider Award (Stage 2 or 3) – Rider
Merrist Wood College
Guildford, Surrey GU3 3PE (tel: 01483 884000)
- Access to Equine Management
- BHS Ride Safe Award
- Equine Advanced Level Apprenticeship
- Equine Groom Intermediate Level Apprenticeship
- Equine Management FdSc Foundation Degree
- L2 Diploma Horse Care
- L3 BTEC 90 Credit Diploma Horse Management
- L3 BTEC 90 Extended Diploma Horse Management
Oaklands College
St Albans, Herts (tel: 01727 737000)
- L2 Diploma in Horse Care
- L2 Diploma in Land Based Studies – Equine
- Preparation for BHS Stage 3 Horse Knowledge, Care and Riding
Plumpton College
Plumpton, East Sussex BN7 3AE (tel: 01273 890454)
- L1 Horse Care
- L2 Horse Care
- L3 Equine Management
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science & Coaching
- FdSc Equine Science & Coaching
Shuttleworth College
Biggleswade, Beds SG18 9EA (tel: 01767 626222)
- L2 Equine Care Intermediate
- L3 Equine Management Advanced
- Part time courses including lunging and long reining, an introduction to practical horse massage, an introduction to clipping horses, an introduction to horse knowledge, care and riding and L2 award in transporting animals by road
Sparsholt College
Winchester, Hants SO21 2NF (tel: 01962 776441)
- L1 Equine Studies
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L3 Equine Studies
- L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies – Horse Care
- L3 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies – Horse Care
- BSc (Hons) Equestrian Performance Management
- BSc (Hons) Equine Science
- FdSc Equestrian Performance Management
- MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training Degree
The College of West Anglia
Milton, Cambridgeshire (tel: 01223 860701)
- L3 Extended Technical Certificate/Diploma in Equine Management
- L1 Horse Care (Equine Skills)
- L2 Diploma Horse Care (Equine Skills)
Writtle College
Chelmsford, Essex (tel: 01245 424200)
- BSc (Hons) Equine Behavioural Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine Performance Science
- BSc (Hons) Equine Performance and Business Management
- BSc Equine Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation
- Diploma of Higher Education Equine Behavioural Science
- Diploma of Higher Education Equine Performance and Business Management
- Diploma of Higher Education Equine Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation
- Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Studies
- Certificate of Higher Education in Thoroughbred Stud Operations
- L3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Equine Management
- L3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management
- L3 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
- L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care
- L2 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
- L1 Work-based Diploma in Horse Care
- BHS Stages 1, 2 and 3
- L2 Horse Care/Equine Studies – Equine Groom apprenticeship
- L3 Horse Care/Equine Studies – Senior Groom apprenticeship