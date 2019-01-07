Colleges offering equine courses in south-east England

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in the south-east of England

Berkshire College of Agriculture

Maidenhead, Berks (tel: 01628 824444)

L1 Diploma in Land-based Studies (Horse Care)

L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

L3 Advanced Technical Qualifications in Equine Management

British Racing School

Newmarket, Suffolk (tel: 01638 665103)

BHA Jockey Coaching programme

BHA Graduate Development programme

L2 Apprenticeship Equine Groom (Racing)

The Racing Industry Course (TRIC)

Management Academy

Pony Racing Academy

Fall Training

Overseas Apprentice

BHA Health and Safety seminar

Bookkeeping and Sage accounts

L3 Apprenticeship Senior Equine Groom (racing)

Amateur Rider Development

Point-to-Point pre season training

Category A Amateur Rider Permit

Category B Amateur Rider Permit

Conditional Licence

Apprentice Licence

Introduction to Management

Ground-based Yard Staff Course

Introduction to Racing course

Foundation Degree

L3 Diploma in Administration and Organisation of Horse Racing

A wide range of courses including clipping, mane pulling, horse handling, horse health and first aid, practical bandaging, lunging and long reining, pony racing, riding work, transport, racing secretary, yard management, assistant training, staff management, business management, racehorse management

Chichester College (Brinsbury Campus)

Pulborough, West Sussex (tel: 01243 786321)

L3 Advanced Apprenticeship Equine (Horse Care)

HND Animal Management (Equine)

C&G L2 Tech Cert in Equine Care

L1 Equine Diploma

L3 Advanced Technical Diploma Equine Management

L2 Apprenticeship Horse Care

L2 Diploma Horse Care

College of Animal Welfare

Godmanchester, Cambs (tel: 01480 422060)

C&G L1 Diploma in Work-based Horse Care

C&G L2 Diploma in Work-based Horse Care

C&G L3 Diploma in Work-based Horse Care and Management

Intermediate Apprenticeship in Work-based Horse Care

Advanced Apprenticeship in Work-based Horse Care and Management

Easton College – now Easton & Otley College

Easton, Norwich (tel: 01603 731200)

Access to Higher Education Diploma: Land-based Studies (Equine)

L1 Equine Skills

L1 Land-based Studies – Equine

L2 Technical Certificate in Horse Care

L3 Diploma in Events Management

Advanced Apprenticeships in Horse Care

Equine Groom Standard Apprenticeship

Intermediate Apprenticeship in Horse Care

Senior Equine Groom Apprenticeship

FdSc Equine Science & Welfare

Hadlow College

Tonbridge, Kent (tel: 01732 850551)

Certificate in (equine) Husbandry and Welfare

BSc (Hons) Applied Equine Welfare & Management

BSc (Hons) Equine Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation

BSc (Hons) Equine Training & Management

Certificate in Equine Hydrotherapy

FdSc Equine Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation

FdSc Equine Training & Management

Certificate in Horse & Stable Management

Certificate in Introduction to Equine Hydrotherapy

Certificate in Introduction to Horse Care

C&G L1 Diploma in Land-based Studies – Horse Care

C&G L2 Technical in Horse Care

C&G L3 Technical Qualification in Equine Management

Certificate in Preparation for BHS Award in Complete Horsemanship (Stage 1) – Non-rider

Certificate in Preparation for BHS Award in Complete Horsemanship (Stage 1) – Rider

Certificate in Preparation for BHS Groom and Rider Award (Stage 2 or 3) – Non-rider

Certificate in Preparation for BHS Groom and Rider Award (Stage 2 or 3) – Rider

Merrist Wood College

Guildford, Surrey GU3 3PE (tel: 01483 884000)

Access to Equine Management

BHS Ride Safe Award

Equine Advanced Level Apprenticeship

Equine Groom Intermediate Level Apprenticeship

Equine Management FdSc Foundation Degree

L2 Diploma Horse Care

L3 BTEC 90 Credit Diploma Horse Management

L3 BTEC 90 Extended Diploma Horse Management

Oaklands College

St Albans, Herts (tel: 01727 737000)

L2 Diploma in Horse Care

L2 Diploma in Land Based Studies – Equine

Preparation for BHS Stage 3 Horse Knowledge, Care and Riding

Plumpton College

Plumpton, East Sussex BN7 3AE (tel: 01273 890454)

L1 Horse Care

L2 Horse Care

L3 Equine Management

BSc (Hons) Equine Science & Coaching

FdSc Equine Science & Coaching

Shuttleworth College

Biggleswade, Beds SG18 9EA (tel: 01767 626222)

L2 Equine Care Intermediate

L3 Equine Management Advanced

Part time courses including lunging and long reining, an introduction to practical horse massage, an introduction to clipping horses, an introduction to horse knowledge, care and riding and L2 award in transporting animals by road

Sparsholt College

Winchester, Hants SO21 2NF (tel: 01962 776441)

L1 Equine Studies

L2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care

L3 Equine Studies

L2 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies – Horse Care

L3 Apprenticeship in Equine Studies – Horse Care

BSc (Hons) Equestrian Performance Management

BSc (Hons) Equine Science

FdSc Equestrian Performance Management

MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training Degree

The College of West Anglia

Milton, Cambridgeshire (tel: 01223 860701)

L3 Extended Technical Certificate/Diploma in Equine Management

L1 Horse Care (Equine Skills)

L2 Diploma Horse Care (Equine Skills)

Writtle College

Chelmsford, Essex (tel: 01245 424200)