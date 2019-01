Colleges offering equine courses in Scotland

Find the ideal course for your needs with H&H’s guide to colleges running equine courses in Scotland

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC)

Oatridge Campus, West Lothian (tel: 01506 864800)

Elmwood Campus, Fife (tel: 01334 658800)

Equine Studies HNC

Equine Studies HND

Horse Care SVQ at SCQF Level 6

Horse Care SVQ at SCQF Level 5

Horse Care Advanced Certificate

Forgework C&G L2 Certificate

Horse Care NC

Borders College

Duns, Scotland (tel: 08700 505152)

L1 Horse Care – Equine Management

L2 Horse Care – Equine Management

L3 Horse Care – Equine Management

BHS Riding and Road Safety

North Highland College UHI

Caithness, Scotland (tel: 01847 889000)