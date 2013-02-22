Cavalleria Toscana at Four Seasons Equestrian: high fashion meets equestrian

Four Seasons Equestrian stock luxury high-end equestrian goods, such as Kep Italia, Veredus, LAS and Alberto Fasciani. However, the company is most well known for the brand that everyone wants right now, Cavalleria Toscana.

Cavalleria Toscana clothe some of our world’s top show jumpers including Rolf-Göran Bengtsson and Eric Lamaze. Their clothing is typical of what you would expect from a luxury Italian fashion house, understated tailored elegance combined with high-tech sports wear materials, making Cavalleria Toscana a brand that everyone is talking about.

Recently Cavalleria Toscana has set up an exclusive programme to support talented and promising young riders, including Britain’s Yazmin Pinchen. Yazmin represented Great Britain as part of our Nations Cup team, along with Joe Clee, Robert Smith and Tina Fletcher, at the FEI five-star nations cup at the Al Ain Equestrian Club in Abu Dhabi.