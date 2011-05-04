BSPS Winter Championships showing results, 21-14 April, 2011

Tiny tots stakes (Mrs Hawkins).— 1, S Manners’ Daukester Simon Of Warleigh; 2, V Sidaway’s Mellor Mount Dylan; 3, A Stirrat’s Highland Jury. CS (Mr Williams, Mrs MacInnes).— 1, S Manners’ Valebrook First Symphony; 2, Maesyberwyn Waving Corn; 3, H Coy’s Master Rascal. CS (Mrs Young, Mr Baxter).— 1, J Eddis’ Bradmore Raindance; 2, L Homer’s Tynymor Twm Sion Catti; 3, H Coy’s Master Rascal. CS (Mrs Kivlochan, Mrs Ludlow).— 1, Daukester Simon Of Warleigh; 2, J Wilson-Barnes’ Liberty VI; 3, L Homer’s Tynymor Twm Sion Catti. NS.— 1, L Hingley’s Millcroft Dow Jones; 2, H Coy’s Thistledown Royal Cadet; 3, A E Banks’ Noble Super Ted. winter novice NS (Mrs Machin, Mr Williams).— 1 & ch, S Darlington’s Wortley Celebration; 2eq, A Layfield’s Airyhope Gunner & J Munnelly’s Bronheulog Monarch. winter restricted NS (Mrs Gaunt, Mr Perkins).— 1 & res, Bradmore Raindance; 2, R Regis’ Steehorst Elegance; 3, L Hingley’s Millcroft Dow Jones. winter NS (Mr Baxter, Mrs Young).— 1, A Prince’s Noble Toreen Lass; 2, Tynymor Twm Sion Catti; 3, H Coy’s Thistledown Royal Cadet. RIHS NS (Mr Wilson, Mr Evans).— 1, Millcroft Dow Jones; 2, C White’s Seaford Top Cat; 3, Noble Toreen Lass. advance NS (Mrs Holton, Ms Windsor).— 1, S E Horne’s Gryngallt Pageant; 2, Thistledown Royal Cadet; 3, V Straker’s Milford Fair Kommanader. winter nov WHP (Mrs Machin, Mr Perkins) 133cm.— 1eq & ch, J Grant’s Lindisfarne Grouse & K Harvey’s Lovelyhill Confetti; 3, J Banks’ Valentine Cadence. 143cm.— 1, D Lay’s Jessie Of Danthorpe; 2, V Norton’s Buachaill Maith; 3, A Buck’s Faskey Boy. 153cm (Mr Williams, Mrs MacInnes).— 1, R K Leavesley’s Cashel Bay JJ; 2, A McCullagh’s Balbeau Beach; 3, R Turner’s Barney Rubble V. int WH.— 1 & res, R Short’s Albecyn Charlie Boy; 2, J Shaw’s Majestic Lady; 3, L White’s Vevita. winter rest WHP (Miss Clubley, Ms Windsor) 133cm.— 1 & res, A E Banks’ Noble Super Ted; 2, R Regis’ Trewithian Woodrough; 3, T Seymour’s Mickey Finn V. 143cm.— 1, A Prince’s Glengoole Lad; 2 & ch, W Pye’s Seren Goch; 3, D Lay’s Jessie Of Danthorpe. 153cm.— 1, M Herbert’s Lord Of The Ring; 2, Cashel Bay JJ; 3, C Barnes’ Carnsdale Beltane Poppy. winter rest open int WH.— 1, A Newling’s Cornish Liberty; 2, C Peake’s Valleys Sent; 3, I Dixon’s Park Panache. winter WHP (Mrs Nicklin, Mr Hollinshead) 133cm.— 1, K Johnston’s Rozenhof’s Iwan; 2, Milford Fair Kommanader; 3, E L Conway’s Caebryn Fashion. 143cm.— 1, N Horsley-Gubbins’ Mr Binks. 153cm.— 1 & res, D Scott’s Deadly Dudley. int WH.— 1 & ch, M Banks-Browne’s Kidside Ferguson; 2, H Brobyn’s Pebbly Amaretto; 3, T Spencer’s Tamar Return. RIHS WHP (Ms Barker, Mrs Appell) 133cm.— 1 & ch, K E Hirst’s Pebbly Hornblower; 2, A Holder’s Rossdale Sandpiper; 3, S Jagger’s Willowhill Felix. 143cm.— 1, K E Hirst’s Stambrook Maestro; 2, S P Moult’s Special Agent; 3, H J Parkes’ Folly II. 153cm.— 1, P Watson’s Barry H; 2, E Manning’s Kilkenny Kid; 3, Balbeau Beach. int WH.— 1 & res, J Thornton’s Indian Springs; 2, K Ward’s Callino; 3, Park Lane V. HOYS WHP (Hon Mrs Gooch, Mr Urch) 133cm.— 1 & res, A Boyle’s My Blue Eyed Boy II; 2, K E Hirst’s Pebbly Hornblower; 3, J A Meyrick’s Crabbswood Nutmeg. 143cm.— 1, Glengoole Boy; 2, A Buck’s Faskey Boy; 3, M Dent’s Good Friday. 153cm.— 1 & ch, J Mastroianni’s Gigolo; 2, D Worrow’s Dancing Hero; 3, J Jackson’s Jazz Diva. int WH.— 1, Kidside Ferguson; 2, I Dixon’s Park Panache; 3, M Bowling’s Charlie GB. nov LR (Mrs Baker-Beall).— 1, K Marshall’s Copybush Moonsprite; 2, C Simpson-Jones’ Conway Blue Moon; 3, Mrs Lobb & Mrs Dymond’s Barkway Tiara. FR (Mrs Helliwell, Mrs Baker-Beall).— 1, ch & winter sup, Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Woodview Shangri-La; 2, R Hulbert’s Barkway Maria; 3, Mrs Lobb & Mrs Dymond’s Cosford Charelle. rest LR (Ms Berry).— 1 & res, Y Jobling-Purser’s Basford Ballerina; 2, C Letham’s Amesbury Via Las Vegas; 3, J Rushton’s Megland Sundew. FR.— 1, Barkway Maria; 2, J J Dean’s Hollybush Pirouette; 3, Barkway Tiara. LR (Mrs N Jones).— 1 & ch, C Letham’s Amesbury Via Las Vegas; 2, Conway Blue Moon; 3, J Prendergast’s Chaseford Aloof. FR (Mrs Dew, Mrs Jones).— 1 & res, Copybush Moonsprite; 2, P J Forrest’s Tindip Midas Gold; 3, H Martin’s Singing The Blues. RIHS LR (Mr Hibberd).— 1 & res, C Laurens’ Fofsway Casandra; 2, Basford Ballerina; 3, M Vaughan’s Barkway Black Jack. FR (Mrs Prickett, Mr Hibberd).— 1 & ch, Woodview Shangri-La; 2, Mr & Mrs Hall’s Cosford Chartreause; 3, Copybush Moonsprite. Pretty Polly KR (Mrs Crane).— 1 & res, Mr & Mrs Hall’s Sycamore Honeypot; 2, Conway Blue Moon; 3, K Black’s Haigend Georgio. FR (Mrs Young, Mrs Crane).— 1, ch & sup, Cosford Chartreause; 2, H Martin’s Nantcol Lady Penelope; 3, Singing The Blues. HOYS LR (Mrs S Thomas).— 1 & ch, V Clark & J Lucas’ Barkway Magic Moment; 2, J Thompson’s Ryehall Viscountess; 3, Conway Blue Moon. FR (Mrs Thomas, Mrs Machin).— 1 & res, T Cresswell’s Marcia Pandy-Rose; 2, Copybush Moonsprite; 3, S Borrowdale’s Westway Twilight Rose. nov LR of SHT (Mrs Young).— 1, D Pittey’s China Rose II; 2 & ch, C Prosser’s Amesbury Party Time; 3, C Smalley’s Bronheulog Alabama. rest (Miss Helliwell).— 1 & res, C Smalley’s Bronheulog Alabama; 2, J Knipe’s Westfirle Diggory Delvet; 3, C Prosser’s Amesbury Party Time. open LR SHT (Mr Wilson).— 1, A Cooper’s Rohey Master Harry; 2, China Rose II; 3, G Tuer’s Caridines Tarquin. RIHS LR SHT (Mrs Tanner).— 1, C Elenor’s Caridines Little Lord; 2, Y Jobling-Purser’s Jonika Whistles The Wind; 3, C Smalley’s Bronheulog Alabama. winter nov SP (Mrs Frost, Mrs Kobbe) 128cm.— 1, L Eadon’s Sandboro Love Child; 2, M Jacques’ Tindip Mademoiselle Coco; 3, L Burnip’s Baybrook Royal Reflection. 138cm.— 1 & res, C Bankier’s Masterton Midsummer Rose; 2, A Hunt’s Rotherwood Mr Pepys; 3, Mr Hollings & Mrs Horsfall’s Ninfield Fable. 148cm.— 1 & ch, V Rudd’s Colbeach Regal Model; 2, M A Mackay’s Crafton Blythe Spirit; 3, M Baybutt’s Litton Enterprise. winter rest SP (Mrs Dew, Mr Hibberd) 128cm.— 1, Sandboro Love Child; 2, Tindip Mademoiselle Coco; 3, Mrs Lobb & Mrs Dymond’s Wortley Jack In A Box. winter rest 138cm.— 1 & res, C Bankier’s Masterton Midsummer Rose; 2, Mr Hollings & Mrs Horsfall’s Ninfield Fable; 3, J B Hugill’s Manorview Royal Celebration. 148cm.— 1 & ch, Colbeach Regal Model; 2, Litton Enterprise; 3, Crafton Blythe Spirit. winter open SP (Mrs Jones, Miss Muxlow) 128cm.— 1, A Moynihan’s Laybalands Cover Girl; 2, Sandboro Love Child; 3, B Reik’s Cortworth Jubilee Edition. 138cm.— 1 & ch, T White’s Moluccas Perfect Peppercorn; 2, R Fowler’s Broadgrove Jester; 3, G McCartney’s Mountcharles Firefly. 148cm.— 1 & res, B Edmondson’s Sycamore Candyman; 2, B J Elliott’s Rhyllandell Rosella; 3, S Hatton’s Rhos Escapade. RIHS SP (Miss Hargreaves, Mrs Grace) 128cm.— 1, Sandboro Love Child; 2, C Lockhead’s Milton Pageboy; 3, T Barnett’s Daldorn Victoria Plum. 138cm.— 1 & ch, S Dennison’s Archwood Romeo Gigle; 2 & res, T Barnett’s Pickmere Anser; 3, R Fowler’s Broadgrove Jester. 148cm.— 1, L Fitzgerald’s Crafton Touch Of Gold; 2, J McCluskey’s Hinwood Two Thyme; 3, A Harrison’s Rhos Emblem. RIHS PP SP (Mrs Young, Ms Berry).— 1, J Sharrock’s Chaseford Aspen; 2, J Glover’s Chiddock Time Lord; 3, Tindip Mademoiselle Coco. HOYS SP (Mr Lears, Mrs Colles) 128cm.— 1 & ch, A Harrison’s Moluccas Saffron Surprise; 2 & res, B Reik’s Cortworth Jubilee Edition; 3, C Lockhead’s Milton Pageboy. 138cm.— 1, Archwood Romeo Gigle; 2, Mr Harvey & Mrs Brewis’ Rhos Emperor; 3, Pickmere Anser. 148cm.— 1, Rhos Emblem; 2, A Hunt’s Pickmere Lady Arwen; 3, Hinwood Two Thyme. winter 1st pony SHT (Mrs Tate).— 1, K Williams’ Rowfantina Llewelyn; 2, Daukester Simon Of Warleigh; 3, K Carter’s Woodend Matilda. winter nov SHP (Mr Cochrane, Mrs Tate) 122cm.— 1 & ch, C Trodd’s Gigman All That Jazz; 2, S Dennison’s Crystal Vision; 3, A Cooper’s Lyndeth Idle Fancy. 133cm.— 1, G Mears’ Becca Sovereign Fare; 2, R Stuttard’s Woodview Fiocco; 3, A Hunt’s Lambay Take A Chance. 143cm.— 1, M Baybutt’s Tindip High Noon; 2, E C Stanleick’s Stychland Chevalier; 3, S Renoulf’s Bunbury Boomerang. 153cm.— 1 & res, J R Templeton’s Leave It To You; 2, K Short’s Coswarth Gypsy Maid; 3, L Hillyard’s Vaguely Venture. winter rest SHP (Mr Walker, Miss Muxlow) 122cm.— 1 & ch, Gigman All That Jazz; 2 & res, Crystal Vision; 3, A Cooper’s Lyndeth Idle Fancy. 133cm.— 1, G Mears’ Becca Sovereign Fare; 2, K Marriott-Payne’s Millwood Kaiser Chief; 3, A Connor’s Lyndene Royal Affair. 143cm.— 1, Bunbury Boomerang; 2, E Bonham’s Mondrian Bell Master; 3, Tindip High Noon. 153cm.— 1, J Lippiatt’s Shroughan Mairtin; 2, C A Masters’ Chycoose Va Va Voom; 3, A Green’s Now Or Never. winter open SHP (Mrs Young, Miss Shepley) 122cm.— 1, C Cooper’s Putrigg Puccini; 2, S Darlington’s Seamore Kingdom; 3, S Taylor’s Meadowlands Sun Kissed. 133cm.— 1, S J Wilson’s Brookside Sparkling Diamonds; 2, V R Smart’s Wedderlie Marengo; 3, G McCartney’s Pennyroyal Master Pip. 143cm.— 1 & ch, Bunbury Boomerang; 2 & res, L Fitzgerald’s Greylands Stardust; 3, L Hemsworth’s Orleys Wishful Joker. 153cm.— 1, L Hillyard’s Vaguely Venture; 2, M Quennell’s Foxcourt Tiffany; 3, D Harrod’s The Parson. RIHS SHP (Mrs Prickett, Ms Berry) 122cm.— 1, J Armson’s Hanmere Showman; 2, Crystal Vision; 3, Lyndeth Idle Fancy. 133cm.— 1 & res, M Fairey’s Stambrook Wedding Belle; 2, A Harrisons’s Millpond Look Again; 3, G Mears’ Becca Sovereign Fare. 143cm.— 1, G Walker-Kerr’s Van Gogh; 2, Greylands Stardust; 3, Arena UK’s Warleigh Eclipse. 153cm.— 1 & ch, Vaguely Venture; 2, C Spencer’s Farrellys Charlie; 3, E Butterworth’s Pendle First Light. RIHS PP SHP (Mrs Crane & Mrs Carter) 122-133cm.— 1, Hanmere Showman; 2, K Gordon-Burgess’ Gryngallt Primrose; 3, A Connor’s Lyndene Royal Affair. 143-153cm.— 1 & res sup, G Walker-Kerr’s Van Gogh; 2, M A Mackay’s Wycroft New Dimension; 3, J Glover’s Redvap Zilla. HOYS SHP (Mrs Monaghan, Mrs Curtis) 122cm.— 1 & res, B Taverner’s Barkway Honeybear; 2, Hanmere Showman; 3, Gigman All That Jazz. 133cm.— 1, K Marriott-Payne’s Millwood Kaiser Chief; 2, T Harvey’s Millcroft Dante; 3, Stambrook Wedding Belle. 143cm.— 1, V Windsor-Phillips’ Nook School For Scandal; 2, Greylands Stardust; 3, S Snowie’s Stychlands Chanticleer. 153cm.— 1 & ch, L K Jackson’s Kilmiston Skyhawk; 2, J Thurston’s Carnsdale Sir Lancelot; 3, D Lacey’s Regal Dancer. winter nov int SRT (Mrs Derby, Mrs Kobbe).— 1, Mr & Mrs Wood’s Bankswood Sophistication; 2, V Rudd’s Burfordly Sea Wolf; 3, L Minchin’s Greenacres Pilot. SHT (Hon Mrs Gooch, Mrs Grace).— 1 & res, F Hesketh’s Acheval Boutique Amadeus; 2, Farrellys Charlie; 3, Pattersons Horseboxes’ Lambwath Classic Moment. winter rest int SRT (Mr Lears, Mrs Grace).— 1 & ch, Mr & Mrs Spargo’s Dazzle; 2, Greenacres Pilot; 3, D Russo’s Becca Royal Bounty. SHT (Mrs Thomas, Miss Helliwell).— 1, L Fitzgerald’s Tarantino II; 2, L Minchin’s Pretoria; 3, Pattersons Horseboxes’ Lambwath Classic Moment. winter open int SRT (Mrs Dew, Mrs Jones).— 1 & res, E Butterworth’s Fleetwater Xecutive; 2, Rosettes Direct’s Galliano III; 3, M Nicoll-Thompson’s Rotherwood Rainbow. SHT (Mrs Dew, Miss Muxlow).— 1, L Fitzgerald’s Tarantino II; 2 & ch, T Luxton’s Azers Plan B; 3, G Genders’ Escada. RIHS int SRT (Mrs Frost, Miss Helliwell) sml.— 1, Mr & Mrs Woods’ Tremarl Mr Mole; 2, V Windsor-Phillips’ Silent Words II; 3, Fleetwater Xecutive. lge.— 1, Pattersons Horseboxes’ Lochill High Society; 2 & ch, Mr & Mrs Wood’s Royal Angel; 3, J Harvey’s Mathemadam High Spirit. SHT (Mr Perkins, Mrs Smith).— 1 & res, S A Holroyd’s In Tune; 2, Y Thompson’s Blairfield Silicon; 3, G Genders’ Escada. HOYS int SRT (Mr Oliver, Mrs Murfitt), sml.— 1 & res, V Clark & J Lucas’ Lyncombe Legend; 2, D Lacey’s Radway All Talk; 3, Fleetwater Xecutive. lge.— 1, Royal Angel; 2, Lochill High Society; 3, W Payne’s Whinchats Star Attraction. HOYS int SHT (Mr Williams, Mrs Pole).— 1 & ch, Pattersons Horseboxes’ Lambwath Classic Moment; 2, R & M Cooper’s Suwannee River; 3, In Tune. Heritage CS ( Mrs Doughty, Mrs Young).— 1 & ch, J Eddis’ Kyregate Peter Pan; 2, S Manners’ Valebrook First Symphony; 3, M Herbert’s Bureside Quake. NS.— 1 & res, Thistledown Royal Cadet; 2, L Wilkinson’s Stoak Song; 3, L Curbishley’s Tremymor Ap Dylan. Heritage nov WHP (Miss Paterson, Mrs MacInnes) 122cm.— 1, K Johnston’s Sardis Cassius; 2, J Cowan’s Waitwith Windchime; 3, D Harrison-Knights’ Shilstone Dunna Brook. 138cm.— 1 & ch, V White’s Gwyllan Rooney; 2, F Cork’s Robanna Bobby Dazzler; 3, S Hammond’s Windmill Arthur. exc 138cm.— 1 & res, E Collier’s High Flyer V; 2, H McRae’s Crossdrum Ozzie; 3, A Plater’s Mister Smee. Heritage winter rest WHP (Mrs Doughty, Mrs Hawkins) 122cm.— 1 & ch, M Herbert’s Bureside Quake; 2, S Darlington’s Wortley Celebration; 3, L Hingley’s Maesyberwyn Waving Corn. 138cm.— 1eq & res, J Eddis’ Valentine Hazel & sGwyllan Rooney; 3, V Taheri-Sinfield’s Mallerds Wood Full Monty. exc 138cm.— 1, J Haywood’s Sakama Welsh Magic; 2, S Manning’s Riversdale Bob; 3, Cashel Bay JJ. Heritage winter open WHP (Mrs Ludlow, Mrs Pole) 122cm.— 1 & res, S Manners’ Valebrook First Symphony; 2, Stoak Song; 3, H Coy’s Forlan Honey Dancer. 138cm.— 1, S Gee’s Willoway Tia Maria; 2, N Horsley-Gubbins’ Annandale Matador; 3, R Bagshaw’s Hilltop Eden Rose. exc 138cm.— 1 & ch, R Telling’s Caperann Blazer; 2, S Armstrong’s Castlestrange Jo Jo; 3, D MacTaggart’s Caperann Swift. Heritage jnr riders WHP (Mr Wilson, Mrs Machin) 122cm.— 1 & ch, Forlan Honey Dancer; 2, A Layfield’s Airythorpe Gunner; 3, A Stirrat’s Highland Jury. 138cm.— 1 & res, Annandale Matador; 2, J A Meyrick’s Deerleap Ollie; 3, K Allen’s Windle Dark Star. exc 138cm.— 1, S Kivlochan’s Braemar Breeze; 2, Caperann Blazer; 3, V Cox’s Beechpark Molly. Heritage tiny tots LR (Mrs Dew).— 1 & res, A Potter’s Heniarth Dilyscious; 2, C Lawrence’s Rosark Ellouise; 3, L Curbishley’s Llanarth Charmer. FR (Mr Bright, Mrs Dew).— 1 & ch, Dr Yule’s Stourton What O; 2, C Lindsay-Brown’s Waxwing Painter; 3, L Reed’s Rosmarche Ribbonwood. Heritage winter nov LR (Mr Lawrence).— 1 & res, R Parker’s Stourton Red Rose; 2, A Burchell-Small’s Rowfantina Oops A Daisy; 3eq, Heniarth Dilyscious & A Evans’ Thistledown Candice. FR (Mr Lawrence, Mrs Doughty).— 1 & ch, A S Lines’ Pumphill Banter; 2, D Russo’s Pumphill Cascart; 3, C Sheret’s Duntarvie Yasmin. Heritage winter rest LR (Mr Hibberd).— 1 & res, J Newbery’s Newoak Star Edition; 2, J Rushton’s Glebedale Siskin; 3, Llanarth Charmer. FR (Mr Hibberd, Mrs Ludlow).— 1, ch & sup, N Grooby’s Bryndefaid Anja; 2, Wortley Celebration; 3, C Biggs’ Newoak Story Teller. Heritage winter open LR (Ms Berry).— 1 & res, L Vincent’s Thistledown Livius; 2, N Holford’s Bethel Rowena; 3, J Rushton’s Glebedale Siskin. FR (Ms Berry, Mr Wilson).— 1 & ch, Pumphill Banter; 2, Wortley Celebration; 3, Pumphill Cascart. RIHS Heritage LR (Mrs Fluck).— 1, Stourton Red Rose; 2, Rowfantina Oops A Daisy; 3, Arena UK’s Lizwell Fiedler. FR (Mrs Fluck, Mrs MacInnes).— 1, ch & res sup, Stourton What O; 2 & res, Pumphill Cascart; 3, A Aston & ILPH’s Lacy Jack (ILPH Enigma). Heritage LR SHT (Mrs Monaghan).— 1, V Bywater’s Dyfed Campari; 2, D Russo’s Waxwing Typhoon; 3, H Barton’s Eastways After Hours. Heritage winter nov small breeds (Mr Bright, Mrs Dew).— 1, J Newbery’s Hisley Silversmith; 2, D Harrison-Knight’s Shilstone Dunna Brook; 3, R Jarvis Broad’s Edwinsfield Nocturne. Welsh sec B/C.— 1, C Brewster’s Rivervalley Rhion; 2, T Heathcote’s Roseberry Model Man; 3, S Bell’s Oakhouse Cock Robin. New Forest, Connemara.— 1 & res, V Edwards-Sonnex’s Mallards Wood Saint Peter; 2, H Knight’s Canal Lorraine; 3, J Aldred’s Trident Silver Bobby. fell, Highland, dales.— 1 & ch, A L Ravenscroft’s Castle Hill Magic; 2, H Shave’s Maccallumdene; 3, J Hawkins’ Townend Candyman. sec D.— 1, S Roberts’ Bercoed Selwyn; 2, V Edwards-Sonnex’s Abergavenny Tywysog; 3, J Haywood’s Sakama Welsh Magic. Heritage winter rest sml (Mr Perkins, Mr Wilson).— 1, S Ellis’ Sunod Montanna; 2, Lacy Jack (ILPH Enigma); 3, M McCuire’s Sarum Japhet. sec B/C.— 1 & ch, C Chubb’s Popsters Debutante; 2, P Steeples’ Abercippyn Wildhoney; 3, C Brewster’s Rivervalley Rhion. New Forest, Connemara.— 1, J Morgan’s Ervelough Padriac; 2, Canal Lorraine; 3, Mallards Wood Saint Peter. fell, Highlands, dales.— 1, Castle Hill Magic; 2, Townend Candyman; 3, Maccallumdene. sec D.— 1 & res, S Roberts’ Bercoed Selwyn; 2, Abergavenny Tywysog; 3, P Margolin’s Fochnant Waldo. Heritage winter open sml (Mrs Kirby-Moore, Mrs MacInnes).— 1 & res, S Ash’s Sedgwick Conqueror; 2, J Benson’s Craigieholm Aiden; 3, M Vaughan’s Moortown Honeyman. sec B/C.— 1, T Heathcote’s Roseberry Model Man; 2, L E Dickinson’s Lychfields Scrumpy Jack; 3, A Bradley’s Laithehill Jazz. New Forest/Connemara.— 1, S Kivlochan’s Braemar Be Lucky; 2, G Campion’s Chilham Aquarius; 3, J Bentley’s Shalamar Thunder Storm. fell, Highland, dales.— 1 & ch, Maccallumdene; 2, H Martin’s Wellbrow Black Jack; 3, Townend Candyman. sec D.— 1, Fochnant Waldo; 2, J Evans’ Penstrumbly Conor Roche; 3, P Travers’ Taiforgan Ffefryn. RIHS Heritage sml (Mrs Young, Mr Lawrence).— 1, L A Calcutt’s Beltoy Rising Pride; 2, Moortown Honeyman; 3, Shilstone Dunna Brook. sec B/C.— 1, T Heathcote’s Roseberry Model Man; 2, J Newbery’s Eyarth Osprey; 3, C Brewster’s Rivervally Rhion. New Forest, Connemara.— 1, H Wyslych’s Frosty Cove; 2, J Bentley’s Shalamar Thunder Storm; 3, J Sehne’s Rudgeway Silver Trinket. lge.— 1, ch & sup, Wellbrow Black Jack; 2 & res, Maccallumdene; 3, R Pennell’s Lowhouses Rebel. riding horse (Miss Corkett, Mr Williams).— 1 & ch, Galliano III; 2, In Tune; 3, C Jackson’s Little Diamond II. sml hunter.— 1 & res, F C Thompson’s Monarch Of The Glen; 2, Blairfield Silicon; 3, G Genders’ Escada. hack.— 1, C Sale & J L Farrell’s Honey Glider; 2, Royal Angel; 3, H Carter’s Barrdene Night Fever. WH (Miss Corkett, Mrs Kivlochan).— 1, L Henson’s Balldoogan; 2, H Brobyn’s Pebbly Amaretto. cob.— 1, J Dewhurst’s Funky Munky; 2, G Genders’ Moonlarne Lane (Romeo VII); 3, E Cross’ Far Away. nov WH (Mr Baxter, Miss Chapman).— 1, J Armstrong-Small’s Andoro; 2, Albecyn Charlie Boy; 3, L Moorhouse’s Supreme Touch. Anglo/part-bred Arab (Mrs Carter, Mr Lawrence) 148cm.— 1, ch & RIHS sup, Archwood Romeo Gigle; 2 & res, Crafton Touch Of Gold; 3, L Hillyard’s Braeglen Moonlight. exc 148cm.— 1, G Beal’s Lucy Brown; 2, E Cross’ Shuvais Taurean Spirit; 3, L Edwards’ Valantinos Royal Touch. CHAPS winter rest (Mrs Green, Miss Chapman) non-native horse.— 1, N Boorman’s Kavanaghs Geisha Girl; 2, R Robertson’s Lyndell Jokers Minx; 3, W Lister’s Frodo. do pony.— 1, C Gray’s Ashlan Aftereight; 2, J Anderson’s Aiska Rose; 3, M Metcalfe’s Millpond Looks The Business. native/trad horse.— 1, P Ellis’ Wispa; 2, P Tann’s Paupers Gold; 3, Funky Munky. do pony.— 1, L Wright’s Moortown Frilly; 2, T Lang’s Tiger Tim; 3, F Pomfret’s Diamond Ragdoll. CHAPS LR/FR (Mrs Cartlidge).— 1, C Lindsay-Brown’s Millpond Look At Me; 2, Mrs Bennett’s Cappuchino Alice Rose; 3, E Hore’s Gizmo III. HOYS non-nat horse (Mr Lawrence, Mrs Cartlidge).— 1, H Patterson’s Shybont Bean Dance; 2, W Thorneycroft’s Wisteria Lane; 3, C Bardo’s Carnaby Street. do pony.— 1, Millpond Look So Cheeky; 2, S Wythe’s The Panda; 3, L Riley’s Livs Dexters Daisy. nat/trad horse.— 1 & ch, C Bardo’s The Humdinger; 2, G Genders’ Moonlarne Lane (Romeo VII); 3, Funky Munky. do pony.— 1 & res, S Harrison’s Chantilly Lace IV; 2, A Billington’s Valentines Boy; 3, Mr & Mrs Wood’s The Pied Piper. Gold Cup nov WHP 133cm (Mrs Dew, Mrs Prickett, Mr Perkins, Mrs Carter, Mrs Holton, Mr Wilson, Mr Saint).— 1, K Harvey’s Lovelyhill Confetti; 2, K Johnston’s Sardis Cassius; 3, L Greenwood’s Warren Caebryn Playboy. open 133cm.— 1, Rozenhof’s Iwan; 2, V Hogarth’s Tina Glitters; 3, K E Hirst’s Pebbly Hornblower. nov 143cm.— 1, S Hammond’s Windmill Arthur; 2, R Marston’s Linbrook Numero Uno; 3, D Lay’s Jessie Of Danthorpe. open 143cm.— 1, N Horsley-Gubbins’ Mr Binks; 2, S P Moult’s Special Agent; 3, M Herbert’s Mundon Petanque. nov 153cm.— 1, S Barnes’ Carnsdale Beltane Poppy; 2, H J Parkes’ Sannanvalley Bounce; 3, Cashel Bay JJ. open 153cm.— 1, Gigolo; 2, D Scott’s Deadly Dudley; 3, K Aird’s Freckleton Mayday. nov int.— 1, Albecyn Charlie Boy; 2, H Sloan’s Tinka’s Flash; 3, A Newling’s Cornish Liberty. open int.— 1, B Brindley’s Peeping Tom II; 2, H Brobyn’s Pebbly Amaretto; 3, S P Moult’s Cadee Z.