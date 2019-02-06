British Showjumping Day Ticket Promotion 2019

Terms and conditions of the 2019 Horse & Hound day ticket promotion

1. The promoter of this promotion is TI Media Limited (“TI”), which has its registered offices located at 3rd Floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 00053626.

2. The promotion will run in the 28 February 2019 issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

3. By entering this promotion you can receive a ticket to compete in one affiliated show of your choice organised by the British Showjumping (“Suppliers”). The ticket is only valid for one class per event and covers an unregistered horse, rider or combination. Stallions are not covered by the ticket and the entrance fee for the class must be paid.

4. To enter this promotion, entrants (“Entrants”) must complete the form included in the issue of Horse & Hound specified in section 2 above. The completed form will then have to be provided to the relevant Supplier at a Supplier’s affiliated show of your choice.

5. Tickets are subject to the Supplier’s terms and conditions.

6. Tickets will expire on the date specified on the form.

7. You are responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the ticket, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

8. This promotion is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

9. This promotion is open to residents in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

10. You can only enter this promotion as described above. Entry made online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Entries that are incomplete, illegible, or indecipherable will be deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

11. TI accepts no responsibility for entries unsuccessfully submitted. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not accepted by the Suppliers.

12. Entries must be made directly by the person entering this promotion. By submitting an entry, you agree to be bound by these Promotion Terms.

13. Tickets are subject to availability and the Supplier’s terms and conditions. The ticket is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The ticket cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TI accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the ticket being withdrawn. In the event of the ticket being unavailable, TI reserves the right to offer an alternative ticket of equal or greater value.

14. TI reserves the right to amend or alter the terms of promotions at any time and reject entries from Entrants not entering into the spirit of this promotion. Promotions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

15. Insofar as is permitted by law, TI, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the Entrants or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the tickets except where it is caused by the negligence of TI, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

16. Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TI in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.ti-media.com/privacy/.

17. In the event of a discrepancy between these Promotion Terms and the Supplier’s terms and conditions, the Supplier’s terms and conditions shall prevail.

18. These Promotion Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.