Bedale P-to-P

BEDALE

Hornby Castle, Saturday, 8 April (Good to Soft)

754. Confined Conditions, 12st

1 Charlies Memory (Blushing Flame (USA)) (Cherry Coward) Miss J Coward

2 Queenies Girl (Paul Frank), 7a P Frank

3 Suetsu (IRE) (Russell Ross), 7a Miss C Metcalfe

Also: Sweeping Storm (IRE) (4), Just A Man (5), 3x, Just Fluster (6), 3x, Sams Way (7), fav, Purple Jean (8), 7a, Penny Peppermint (9), 7a, Andoria (IRE) (pu), Banners Flying (IRE) (pu), Bobby Buttons (f), Saler Sal (ur), 7a. 13 ran. 21/2l, 3l, 2l, 10l, 8l, 1l, 1l, 8l. 6min 57.0s. SP: 6-1. (Middleton).

755. Hunts Members (with West of Yore), 12st5lb

1 Scenic Storm (IRE) (Scenic) (Lucinda Broad) N Tutty

2 Sajomi Rona (IRE) (Gillian Smith), bl Ian Smith

3 Alfie Twofourtwo (IRE) (Jackie Hutchinson), fav Miss A Hutchinson

Also: Was A Drive (IRE) (4), bl, Tender Touch (IRE) (5), 7x, 7a, Mackoy (IRE) (6), Mr Kaar (pu), Zebs Lad (pu). 8 ran. 4l, 8l, 10l, 8l, 11/2fncs. 7min 05.0s. SP: 3-1. (Bedale).

756 Restricted, 12st

1 Gunner Royal (Gunner B) (Cherry Coward), fav Miss J Coward

2 Oso Tilley (Paul Grindrod), 7a N Saville

3 Mile High City (IRE) (Wayne Burnell) B Woodhouse

Also: Nampara Cove (4), Clever Fella (5), Rare Presence (IRE) (6), Come Ashore (IRE) (7), Eastern Royal (pu), Karinga Leap (ur), King’s Echo (pu), Lothian Rising (f), Master Jackson (ur), No Info (IRE) (pu), 7a, Sessay Miller (pu), Winanoscar (IRE) (f). 15 ran. 21/2l, 8l, runin, 2l, 3l, 11/2l. 7min 02.0s. SP: 5-2. (Middleton).

757. Gerrard Ladies Open, 11st

1 Wilfie Wild (Nomadic Way (USA)) (Lynne Ward), fav Mrs L Ward

2 Physical Force (Ralph Fife) Miss F Hartley

3 Iron Express (Cherry Coward) Miss J Coward

Also: Duchess Account (4), 7a, Mister Bromley (5), Aunt Gladys (IRE) (6), 7a, Captain Saif (pu), Dun Distinctly (IRE) (pu), bl, Heather Lad (pu), Hurricane Bay (pu), Klondike Charger (USA) (pu), Sally Scally (pu), 7a. 12 ran. 21/2l, 4l, 4l, 2l, 25l.

7min 09.0s. SP: 7-4. (Cleveland).

758. Mens Open, 12st

1 Plutocrat (Polar Falcon (USA)) (Judith Hodgson), 7x R Wakeham

2 Sad Mad Bad (USA) (David Easterby), 7x O Greenall

3 Astral Prince (J D Jemmeson), 7x N Tutty

Also: Robber (IRE) (4), 7x, fav, Buddy Girie (5), 7x, Joe di Capo (IRE) (6), Snizort (USA) (7), bl, Creative Time (IRE) (pu), 7x, Dilsaa (pu), 7x, Knockholt (pu), Primitive Rites (pu), Unlimited Free (IRE) (pu), 7x. 12 ran. 15l, 8l, 8l, 10l, 6l, 4l. 7min 01.0s. SP: 3-1. (Bedale).

759. Open Maiden (Div 1 Part 1), 12st5lb

1 Kappillan (IRE) (Flemensfirth (USA)) (Grania Furness) M Walford

2 Toms Party (Mary Sowersby) G Brewer

3 Rose de Bois (IRE) (K Anderson), 7a Miss A Wilson

Also: Beeches Dream (IRE) (pu), 7a, Ellerslie de Hooch (pu), 7a, Funny Article (pu), 14a, Pre Eminance (IRE) (pu), 7a, Raisby Rebel (pu), Silver Sovereign (pu), Steviebill (IRE) (pu), fav. 10 ran. 20l, 11/2fncs. 7min 15.0s. SP: 9-2. (Bedale).

760. Open Maiden (Div 1 Part 2), 12st5lb

1 Primitive Rhythm (Primitive Rising (USA)) (Philip Watson), 7a G Brewer

2 Top Pack (IRE) (Martina Mulhall) R Wakeham

3 Riot Act (Richard Mason) B Woodhouse

Also: Final Chorus (pu), 7a, Imps Pride (pu), 7a, Lothian Strike (pu), fav, She Likes To Boogy (IRE) (pu), 14a, Springbok Noodles (pu). 8 ran. 10l, 12l. 7min 34.0s. SP: 7-2.(York & Ainsty South).

761. Open Maiden (Div 2), 12st5lb

1 Thatlldoya (Montelimar (USA)) (Paul Grindrod), fav N Saville

2 Whinny Bank (Ian Mason), 14a Miss J Coward

3 The Artful Fox (Mary Sowersby), 7a G Brewer

Also: Abbey Whin (pu), Another Bally (pu), Bracken Run (IRE) (pu), Elusive Madam (pu), 14a, Final Era (pu), God of War (f), Lord Panama (IRE) (pu), Miss Tosca (IRE) (pu), 14a, Willing Whip (pu), 14a. 12 ran. nk, 30l. 7min 35.0s. SP: 9-4. (Pendle Forest & Craven).