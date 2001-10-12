Balanced blends for top condition

NAF’s Omega Oil is a blend of superior natural oils rich in essential Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids to support health, vitality and performance

Keeping your horse in tip-top condition through the winter takes good stable management and feeding. A new supplement from NAF called Omega Oil promises to help provide your horse with essential fatty acids and help keep him full of vitality.

Containing three natural oils, the correct balance of polyunsaturated fatty acids and Omega 3 and 6 oils. Known for their role in the support of a healthy immune system, this formula can also help keep joints supple, maintain ovarian activity and enhance performance.

NAF Omega Oil also provides a useful source of slow release energy, without the excitability some cereal diets can produce.

Available in either a 2 litre or 5 litre containers.

Cost at around £5.90 (2 litre) and £10.80 (5 litre), complete with a free pump.

For more information contact NAF (tel: 0800 373106) or click here to visit www.naf-u.com